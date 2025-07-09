Mosaic Funeral Group Offers Personalised Cremation Services Across The KZN South Coast
As more South Africans choose cremation for its simplicity and dignity, Mosaic Funeral Group offers a full range of options - including unattended cremations, attended services, and private family viewings. Each service is tailored to reflect the personal and cultural wishes of the family.
"We've helped many families with cremation services in KwaZulu-Natal ," says Tiaan Opperman, Director of Mosaic Funeral Group Scottburgh . "Our focus is always on respect, compassion, and guiding families through a difficult time with care."
With over 25 years of experience, Mosaic Funeral Group manages every aspect of the cremation process - from paperwork and transport to working with the crematorium and assisting with final tributes. Families are also supported with memorial planning, urn selection, and ash scattering options.
For those wanting peace of mind, pre-paid cremation plans are available. These plans lock in today's costs and ensure that final wishes are honoured, easing the emotional and financial burden on loved ones.
To learn more about our cremation services or to arrange a no-obligation consultation, please call 082 818 5890 (available 24 hours a day) or visit .
