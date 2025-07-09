Miriam Margolyes' Historic Dover Holiday Home Celebrates 20 Years

SUFFOLK, UK - British actress Miriam Margolyes is marking 20 years since her historic Dover retreat, The Gun Emplacement, was first listed on the holiday accommodation platform Country Cottages Online.

Perched above St Margaret's Bay with panoramic views of the English Channel, the cliffside property has quietly welcomed guests since 2005. Originally built in 1910 as a military lookout, the building has a notable history. During the Second World War, it housed a young Sir Peter Ustinov, who later purchased the site from the Ministry of Defence.

Margolyes, who bought the property in 1977 for £10,000 says the location continues to offer the quiet and solitude many holidaymakers are now seeking.

“It's not glamorous, but it's peaceful,” she said.“I wanted others to experience the calm I've always found there.”

Country Cottages Online reports a continued rise in interest in rural and coastal locations, with data showing consistent demand for properties offering sea views, countryside surroundings and access to quiet walking routes.

Yvonne Dean of Country Cottages Online said:“As travellers seek to switch off and reconnect with nature, properties like The Gun Emplacement have remained popular. We've seen strong interest in rural retreats and remote escapes over recent years.”

Situated in one of the closest points in England to France, the property sleeps up to six guests and retains many of its original features. Guests can see Calais on a clear day, and on occasion pick up French mobile signals at the bottom of the garden.

Margolyes also owns the surrounding land and plans to donate part of it to the National Trust to preserve the area for future generations.

The Gun Emplacement is one of several historic or remote properties listed through Country Cottages Online, a platform specialising in rural self-catering stays across the UK and Ireland.