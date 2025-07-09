Prepared For A High-Stakes Chase, A Deadly Mystery, And An Unstoppable Force That Will Stop At Nothing

Neil Hannam is here to enlighten readers with his debut book, Aubrey: Nukeville Book 1. This heart-pounding novel is the first in a planned series. With its gripping suspense, intense thrill, and chilling twists and turns, this thriller is ready to take you on a relentless journey through a dark and dangerous world, blending crime, horror, and post-apocalyptic suspense into an unforgettable experience.

Set in a world on the verge of disaster, this book follows the story of a mysterious fugitive. This force flees from a maximum-security prison, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. With an almost inhuman ability to evade capture, he soon becomes the subject of an intense manhunt. But this is no ordinary chase. Aubrey is heading toward a place shrouded in secrecy and terror: Nukeville. As the police close in and a brilliant scientist stumbles upon a chilling truth, the fate of humanity hangs in the balance when Aubrey releases his nightmare on anyone who stands in his way.

Despite being new to fiction, Neil Hannam is able to craft an atmosphere of dread and intrigue, delivering a tremendous and eerie narrative that will keep you hooked. From start to finish, the cinematic storytelling, rich world-building, and unforgettable characters make Aubrey an unlike thriller that you cannot let go of that easily.

A lifelong storyteller, Neil Hannam grew up just outside London, developing a passion for writing from an early age. After spending three decades building a successful career in various industries, he finally made his way to becoming an author with the release of Aubrey: Nukeville Book 1.

Drawing from his love of suspense and apocalyptic fiction, he created the Nukeville series. With Aubrey marking the explosive beginning of the series, Hannam is already deep into his next three books, expanding the chilling universe he has created to provide us with a chilling and thrilling experience. Each installment promises even more tension, heart-stopping action, and psychological depth as survivors struggle against the horrors of a crumbling civilization and the monsters, both human and otherwise, that emerge from the darkness.

Aubrey: Nukeville Book 1 is now available on Kindle and in paperback. If you are a fan of relentless thrillers, complex characters, and apocalyptic horror, you won't want to miss this debut beacuse this book will keep you intrigued for a long, even after reading the last page.

With his unique and menacing personality, Aubrey will do whatever it takes to achieve his goals. From blood and bones to flesh and torture, Aubrey will become an unstoppable force that can unleash chaos.

Is there anyone good enough to stop him before it is too late? Only reading the book will lead you to a conclusion. Get your copy on Amazon: .

Neil Hannam is a London-area native with a lifelong passion for storytelling. He nurtured his creative drive through short stories and landscape photography before dedicating three decades to diverse careers. Supported by his family, he finally pursued his dream of novel writing, launching a zombie apocalypse franchise with his debut, "Aubrey." And now, he is actively expanding the series with multiple sequels, driven by their encouragement and his commitment to crafting immersive, character-driven narratives.

Book Name: Aubrey

Author Name: Neil Hannam

ISBN Number: 979-8304006811

