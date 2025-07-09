From Error To Error: A Shattering Literary Work That Transcends Boundaries Of Trauma

Author Monika Killeen announces her second work, a powerful literary part-memoir, part-fiction, From Error to Error, a stunning story that confronts generational trauma with honesty, insight, and rare emotional depth. From its unforgettable opening line-“For my birthday, I want to be invisible”-to its final, redemptive reflections, the novel takes readers on a visceral journey through violence, identity, motherhood, and self-reclamation.

Set against shifting landscapes-from 1980s communist Slovakia to 1990s Prague and finally to modern-day New Zealand-From Error to Error follows Meli, a woman who grows up in the shadow of her emotionally unstable father. Her childhood is a tightrope of survival, where silence is protection and fear is constant. But the story doesn't stay in the past. As an adult, Meli becomes a mother herself and must wrestle with how the trauma she endured continues to shape her life-and risks shaping her children's.

Unlike traditional trauma narratives, this novel does not sensationalize pain. Killeen's prose is sharp, lyrical, and unflinching, illuminating how inherited shame and secrecy shape entire lifetimes. The book's strength lies in its refusal to provide neat resolutions; instead, it explores the real, often ambiguous nature of healing.

More than a story of survival, From Error to Error is about the complexity of living, especially as a woman. The novel grapples with reproductive rights, mental health, female friendships, motherhood, and how we find freedom in the mess of it all.

With its fresh narrative voice and fearless honesty, From Error to Error will appeal to readers of Sally Rooney, Maggie Nelson, and Jenny Offill. Monika Killeen emerges as an exciting, uncompromising voice in literary fiction-a writer willing to speak what many are still afraid to say.

A deeply human work, From Error to Error is for anyone who has ever asked themselves:“Can I ever be free from the past?”

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her fiction.

Book Name: From Error To Error

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 1968615113

Kindle Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here