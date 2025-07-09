Rajiv Shah Cast As Lead In Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum's 1970S-Set Adaptation Of Chekhov's“The Seagull: Malibu” By Ellen Geer
"This theater holds special significance for me - it's where I experienced one of my most meaningful performances. Returning for this bold reimagining of Chekhov's work feels like the perfect next chapter." - Rajiv ShahRajiv Shah, screenwriter of "Run the Tide," returns to the stage as Trigger Hale in "The Seagull: Malibu," a 1970s-set reimagining of Chekhov's play by Ellen Geer. Presented by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum in Topanga, the production explores identity, longing, and the tension between art and fame. The show opens July 12 and runs through October 5 as part of the theater's summer repertory season.
(Pictured) Rajiv Shah, appearing in "The Seagull: Malibu" in pivotal role of Trigger Hale.
TOPANGA, California - July 24, 2025 - Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum announces that actor and screenwriter Rajiv Shah has been cast in the pivotal role of Trigger Hale in the world premiere of "The Seagull: Malibu," artistic director Ellen Geer's adaptation of Anton Chekhov's timeless masterpiece. The production opens July 12 and runs through October 5 as part of Theatricum's repertory season.
In this bold reimagining set against the backdrop of 1970s Malibu, Rajiv Shah portrays Trigger Hale, an acclaimed novelist whose success and charisma create ripples of desire and jealousy among the play's interconnected characters. The casting represents a meaningful return to the venue where Rajiv Shah previously earned critical acclaim, having received the Outstanding Featured Performance in a Drama award from StageSceneLA for his work in Terrence McNally's "A Perfect Ganesh" at this same theater.
"Returning to Theatricum feels like coming full circle," Rajiv Shah commented. "This theater holds special significance for me – it's where I experienced one of my most meaningful performances in A Perfect Ganesh. The opportunity to work with Ellen Geer on this innovative adaptation of Chekhov's masterpiece, exploring the intersection of art and authenticity against the cultural upheaval of the 1970s, feels like the perfect project for this moment in my journey," added Rajiv Shah.
Shah's return to acting follows a decade dedicated to writing, filmmaking, and family. His screenwriting credits include "Run the Tide ," starring Taylor Lautner, Constance Zimmer, and Kenny Johnson. The film was produced by 1821 Pictures and distributed by Orion Pictures and Momentum Pictures. It won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2013 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival's Project Catalyst and was a finalist in the 2012 Final Draft Big Break Screenwriting Contest.
Rajiv Shah has also worked on several new film projects, including "The Comic Shop" (2025), "No Address," "Splash City," and Night Driver, a feature film added to his credits. He was recently cast in the West Coast premiere of Annie Baker's The "Antipodes" with the Actors' Reading Collective, earning praise for his character work.
His writing portfolio includes "Carry Tiger To Mountain ," which he co-wrote, directed, and produced. The film premiered at the Motion Picture Television Fund, won Showtime Networks' Tony Cox Screenwriting Award at the Nantucket Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Dramatic Short at the USA Film Festival. His screenwriting has been recognized by HBO, The Academy Nicholl Fellowship, Austin Film Festival, Final Draft, and more.
"The Seagull: Malibu" relocates Chekhov's original themes of ambition, longing, and disillusionment to the culturally turbulent shores of 1970s Malibu. The adaptation explores the dissonance between art and commerce, identity and image, and the need for meaning in an era defined by reinvention.
The full cast includes:
Susan Angelo as Arkadina
Siena Asencio as Maid
Sam Cowan as Yakov
Steven C. Fisher as Ted
Willow Geer as Masha
Christopher Glenn Gilstrap as Constantine
Katherine Griffith as Paulina
Tim Halligan as Thad
Katie Malone as Cook
Caroline Quigley as Nina
Daniel Reichert as Dr. Dore
Franc Ross as Ivan
Rajiv Shah as Trigger
*Member of Actors' Equity Association
About Anton Chekhov's The Seagull
Premiered in 1896, The Seagull remains one of Chekhov's most enduring works. It explores themes of unrequited love, generational tension, and artistic struggle. Ellen Geer's adaptation preserves the heart of the play while framing it within the social and cultural atmosphere of 1970s America.
Performance Information
"The Seagull: Malibu" opens Saturday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m. and continues in repertory through October 5. The production runs alongside Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Strife, and Alice Childress's Wine in the Wilderness as part of Theatricum's unique repertory format.
Tickets range from $15 to $64, with premium seating available for $64. Pay-What-You-Will performances are scheduled for Thursday, August 28 and Monday, September 22, both featuring 30-minute pre-show discussions beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is located at 1419 North Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Topanga, midway between Malibu and the San Fernando Valley. For tickets and information, call (310) 455-3723 or visit theatricum .
