Captivating World War II Narratives: Douglas W. Jacobson Unveils A Trio Of Evocative Novels

Esteemed author Douglas W. Jacobson is set to captivate readers with his compelling trio of novels, offering an immersive exploration of World War II through the lens of ordinary individuals facing extraordinary circumstances.

Night of Flames: A Novel of World War II Jacobson's first installment, "Night of Flames," unfolds against the backdrop of war-torn Europe, portraying the lives of Anna and Jan, a couple separated by conflict. As they navigate the tumultuous landscape of occupied Poland, the novel weaves a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

The Katyn Order: A Novel In the gripping sequel, "The Katyn Order," Jacobson thrusts readers into the heart of post-war chaos. American operative Adam Nowak and covert operative Natalia embark on a desperate hunt for the 1940 Soviet order authorizing the murders of 20,000 Polish army officers and civilians. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the Allies' power struggle, revealing a thrilling tale of intrigue, justice, and redemption.

Road of Deception: A Wartime Story of Treachery and Betrayal, "Road of Deception," promises another riveting World War II saga. Set in occupied Belgium, the novel explores the clash between Resistance patriots and Nazi collaborators, blurring the lines of trust and betrayal. The story follows Jack Richards, an American aviator, and Claire, a young local woman, on a treacherous journey to uncover a monstrous Nazi plot that threatens civilization long after the war's end.

Audience Appeal: The trio caters to historical fiction lovers, World War II enthusiasts, and those intrigued by stories of intrigue, danger, and love in extraordinary circumstances. With over 150 positive reviews for "Night of Flames" and 50 for "The Katyn Order" on Amazon, Jacobson's reputation for crafting immersive narratives is well-established.

Themes Explored: Jacobson's novels delve into universal themes such as the price of freedom, the thin line between trust and betrayal, and the resilience of ordinary people facing extraordinary challenges.

"Night of Flames,","The Katyn Order" & "Road of Deception" are currently available on Amazon and major bookstores.

About the Author

Douglas W. Jacobson is an engineer, business owner and World War Two enthusiast. Inspired by his Belgian relatives and his Polish heritage, Doug has traveled extensively in Europe, researching the extraordinary dedication and bravery of common people that fought against the tyranny of Nazi occupation. Doug has published two previous award-winning historical novels set in WW II, Night of Flames and The Katyn Order. Doug and his wife, Janie, live in Elm Grove, WI.

