Dr. Eboni Ivory Green Releases New Book For Caregivers Journey Beyond The Yellow Brick Road
Green Publishing proudly announces the release of Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: Finding Your Emotional Home as a Caregiver by Dr. Eboni Ivory Green, a nationally recognized caregiver advocate and author. This unique self-help guide offers emotional support, practical tools, and soulful insight for caregivers who feel overwhelmed, lost, or burned out.
Using the beloved tale of The Wizard of Oz as a powerful metaphor, Dr. Green reimagines the journey of caregiving as one of courage, clarity, and inner healing. Each chapter draws from the iconic characters and scenes of Oz-Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and more-guiding readers to nurture self-love, build resilience, and rediscover their sense of belonging and personal purpose.
Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road includes self-assessments, guided reflections, and planning tools to help readers navigate challenges, manage grief, set healthy boundaries, and cultivate joy-even in the hardest moments. Whether you're a family caregiver, professional support worker, or simply someone searching for emotional clarity, this book offers a compassionate roadmap home to your truest self.
About the Author:
Dr. Eboni Ivory Green is a nationally respected caregiver advocate, author, and educator. She co-founded Caregiver Support Services, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and empowering family and frontline caregivers. With a passion for nurturing resilience and compassion in others, Dr. Green has authored several acclaimed books, including The 7 Pillars of Successful Caregiving.
Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road will be available for purchase on Amazon on July 10, 2025. It is currently available for pre-order.
Book Details: Journey Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: Finding Your Emotional Home as a Caregiver Author: Dr. Eboni Ivory Green Publisher: Green Publishing Release Date: July 10, 2025 ISBN: 9798324836474 Pages: 248 Genre: Self-help / Caregiving / Personal Development
