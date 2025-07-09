Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Set For Robust Growth Through 2032, Driven By Emerging Therapies And Strategic Collaborations Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)"Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032"The Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market is poised for significant expansion through 2032, underpinned by rising disease awareness, improving epidemiological understanding, and a vibrant pipeline of novel therapies from leading biopharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Takeda, Amgen, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, UCB, CSL Behring, MorphoSys, Biotest, and others.

DelveInsight's“ Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032 ” report offers an unparalleled, in-depth analysis of historic and forecasted idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura epidemiology, current treatment algorithms, emerging drug candidates, and market dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, also known as immune thrombocytopenia , is an autoimmune disorder where the body destroys its own platelets, leading to easy bruising and bleeding. It can be acute or chronic and affects both adults and children. Common symptoms include petechiae, nosebleeds, and prolonged bleeding. Treatment ranges from steroids and IVIG to newer targeted therapies.

According to DelveInsight's evaluation, the immune thrombocytopenia therapeutics market was valued at approximately USD 3.16 billion in 2022 across the 7MM, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2025-2032). The United States is the largest contributor, accounting for about two-thirds of the 7MM market.

The total idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura prevalent cases in the 7MM were estimated at around 186K in 2024 , reflecting a substantial patient pool and underlying unmet medical need. Geographically, the United States reported approximately 67K immune thrombocytopenia prevalent cases in 2024, with adults comprising 90% and children 10% of the diagnosed population.

The current standard of care for immune thrombocytopenia includes corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG), anti-D immunoglobulin, and thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO-RAs). TPO-RAs, such as romiplostim and eltrombopag, held the majority share of the idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura therapeutics market in 2024, owing to their proven efficacy in elevating platelet counts and favorable long-term safety profiles. Second-line options, rituximab, splenectomy, and off-label immunosuppressants, remain essential for refractory and chronic cases, but concerns regarding infection risk and variability in response have driven the search for safer, targeted agents.

The immune thrombocytopenia therapeutic pipeline is rapidly advancing with novel agents targeting distinct disease pathways. Key highlights include rilzabrutinib, an oral BTK inhibitor from Sanofi now in phase 3 trials after showing durable responses. The FcRn antagonist efgartigimod (argenx) has also completed phase 3 studies, demonstrating significant platelet responses and reduced bleeding. Additionally, Sanofi's complement inhibitor sutimlimab has shown a remarkably rapid onset of action in refractory immune thrombocytopenia. Other promising approaches include BAFF inhibitors like ianalumab (Novartis) and various plasma cell-targeting therapies. This diverse pipeline represents a major shift toward precision medicine, offering new hope for patients with refractory idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura.

A significant development in the treatment landscape for immune thrombocytopenia is the ongoing FDA review of rilzabrutinib , an investigational oral Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor. The drug has received fast track designation, with a regulatory decision expected by its PDUFA target date of August 29, 2025. Rilzabrutinib has also been granted orphan drug designation in the US, EU, and Japan for the treatment of ITP .

Furthermore, the LUNA3 Phase 3 trial (NCT04562766) evaluated rilzabrutinib in adults with persistent or chronic ITP . The study met its primary endpoint, showing that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with rilzabrutinib achieved stable platelet counts compared to those who received a placebo. The trial is expected to be completed by August 2026.

Competitive intensity in the immune thrombocytopenia market is rising, driven by strategic partnerships, licensing agreements, and acquisitions. Rigel Pharmaceuticals' collaboration with Kissei Pharmaceuticals for rilzabrutinib and Principia Biopharma's alliance with Sanofi for lanalumab, exemplify the robust co-development and co-commercialization strategies aiming to optimize global reach and reimbursement potential. Moreover, MorphoSys's expansion into the immune thrombocytopenia space via BI-204 acquisition and UCB's focus on FcRn blockade illustrate the sector's maturing competitive landscape.

Looking ahead, the immune thrombocytopenia market is expected to undergo substantial transformation. This growth will be driven by several key factors, including improved epidemiological surveillance and advancements in diagnostic tools, which are expected to expand the diagnosed and treated patient population. The anticipated approval of innovative oral and subcutaneous therapies targeting B cells, Fc receptors, and complement pathways will further diversify treatment options and improve outcomes.

Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, with biomarker-driven patient stratification playing a pivotal role in tailoring therapies to individual needs. Strategic partnerships and alliances are also expected to enhance global market reach and address regional disparities in treatment access. Ongoing investment in clinical research will continue to focus on developing therapies for refractory and relapsed ITP cases, ensuring that even the most treatment-resistant patients have access to effective care.

