Biomarkers Market Worth US$104.15 Billion In 2030 With 10.8% CAGR Marketsandmarketstm

"Key players in the biomarkers market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Revvity (US)"

The global biomarkers market , valued at US$58.07 billion in 2024 stood at US$62.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$104.15 billion by the end of the period. This growth is supported by the growing use of biomarkers in drug development and the increasing role of companion diagnostics in advancing precision medicine. The rising number of cancer cases worldwide and increased funding for various types of research are other important factors propelling the market's growth. Moreover, advances in omics technologies, including genomics and proteomics, are now enabling the development of more sophisticated tests based on biomarkers. Many companies are now targeting new markets such as the Asia Pacific region, where there is a high demand for targeted diagnostics, thus creating new opportunities for biomarker-driven solutions.

By offering, the biomarkers market is categorized into consumables, services, and software. Consumables are further sub segmented into assay kits, reagents & chemicals, and columns & filters. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global biomarkers market in 2024. The large share of consumables is due to the high and recurring demand for assay kits, reagents, and other consumables in biomarker-based research, diagnostics, and validation workflows, which ensures continuous usage across laboratories and clinical settings. Additionally, the growing number of biomarker-based studies and clinical trials has driven the need for reliable, high-throughput consumables that support reproducibility and scalability. Moreover, the increasing adoption of multiplex assay platforms, which require specialized consumables to detect multiple biomarkers from limited sample volumes, also supports the large share of the consumables segment.

By type, the biomarkers market is categorized into safety, efficacy, and validation biomarkers. The efficacy biomarkers are sub segmented into predictive, surrogate, pharmacodynamics, and prognostic biomarkers. The safety biomarkers segment held the largest share in the biomarkers market in 2024. This can be attributed to the use of safety biomarkers in drug development to assess toxicity and identify potential adverse effects early in the development process. Regulatory agencies increasingly require safety biomarkers to ensure drug candidates meet safety standards before advancing to later stages of clinical trials. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are investing in safety biomarker strategies to reduce the risk of late-stage failures and improve decision-making during preclinical and early clinical phases.

By PCR technology, the biomarkers market is segmented by technology into immunoassays, NGS, PCR, mass spectrometry, chromatography, and other technologies. PCR technology, which is used for detecting, quantifying, and validating nucleic acid-based biomarkers, is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2030. This growth is supported by this technology's high sensitivity, cost-effectiveness, and broad applicability in detecting and quantifying genetic material. Companies can utilize this growth by expanding PCR-based test offerings, developing multiplex PCR kits, and integrating PCR platforms into biomarker-based diagnostics and companion tests. While PCR is expected to lead in growth, companies can also benefit from incorporating other technologies, such as NGS and MS, to support comprehensive biomarker analysis, particularly where high-throughput sequencing or protein-level insights are required.

By geography, the biomarkers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest share in the biomarkers market due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high research and development spending, and strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The region has a high adoption rate of advanced technologies, including next-generation sequencing and companion diagnostics, which support biomarker discovery and application across clinical and research settings. Additionally, Favorable regulatory frameworks, availability of funding from government and private sources, and a growing focus on precision medicine have further driven the use of biomarkers. The increasing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions has also contributed to sustained demand for biomarker-based diagnostics and therapies in the region.

Key players in the biomarkers market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abbott (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Revvity (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BIOMÉRIEUX (France), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and JSR Corporation (Japan). The market includes many other prominent companies and competitive startups/SMEs.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is a major player in the global biomarker market, leveraging its integrated diagnostics-pharmaceutical business model, strong geographical presence, and ongoing innovation. The company operates in two segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals, with the Diagnostics division encompassing Core Lab, Molecular Lab, Pathology Lab, Point of Care, and Diabetes Care. These divisions provide biomarker-based assays, digital platforms, and companion diagnostics for applications in oncology, cardiology, neurology, infectious diseases, and diabetes.

In 2023, Roche's Diagnostics division processed over 29 billion tests across more than 100,000 platforms, reflecting strong global demand. The company launched over 20 diagnostic assays between 2022 and May 2025, including the FDA-approved VENTANA MET (SP44) RxDx Assay for non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. Roche also actively pursues partnerships, such as collaborations with PathAI for AI-based pathology algorithms and with Neuron23 to utilize digital biomarkers in Parkinson's disease trials. Roche's integration of diagnostic development, test delivery, and data platforms, along with its global reach and AI-enabled R&D, enhances its leadership in the biomarker market.

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Merck KGaA is a major player in the biomarker market through its Life Science segment, which provides biomarker assays, consumables, software, and services for research and diagnostics. The Science & Lab Solutions division focuses on biomarker discovery, validation, and analysis. With a global presence and subsidiaries like EMD Millipore Corporation and Merck Biosciences AG, Merck has strengthened its position through strategic partnerships. In January 2025, it collaborated with Questions Labworks to automate assay workflows with the Flex robotic workstation, enhancing protein sample preparation. Additionally, in June 2024, Merck partnered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to support the SMCXPRQ immunoassay platform for detecting low-abundance biomarkers related to early Parkinson's disease. This focus on automation and disease-specific advancements highlights Merck's significant role in the global biomarker market.

