Probiotics In Animal Feed Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, And Forecast Report (20252030)

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by Source (Bacteria, Yeast & Fungi), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pet, and Other Livestock), Form (Liquid, Dry), Strain Specificity, Function, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The probiotics in animal feed market is projected to expand from USD 5.40 billion in 2025 to USD 8.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The global market has been growing steadily, fueled by increasing awareness of animal health and welfare, as well as a global shift toward reducing antibiotic use in livestock production. Producers are turning to probiotics to enhance feed efficiency, boost immunity, and support the overall well-being of animals, responding to both regulatory pressures and consumer demand for safer, more sustainable animal products. Advances in biotechnology have enabled the development of more effective, species-specific probiotic formulations, further driving their adoption across poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture sectors. This trend is expected to persist as the industry continues to prioritize natural feed additives and sustainable farming practices.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Growth Drivers :



Ban on Antibiotic Growth Promoters (AGPs): Regulatory actions in regions such as the EU and parts of Asia have restricted or banned the use of AGPs in animal feed, encouraging the adoption of natural alternatives like probiotics.

Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Diets: The global surge in meat and dairy consumption is pressuring livestock producers to improve productivity, making probiotics a valuable tool for enhancing feed efficiency and growth rates.

Gut Health and Immunity Benefits: Probiotics help maintain a balanced gut microbiota, improve nutrient absorption, and reduce the risk of infections, leading to healthier animals and lower mortality rates. Sustainability and Animal Welfare Trends: With consumers increasingly concerned about sustainable farming practices, probiotics offer a way to produce healthier animals without synthetic additives.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Opportunities : Increasing demand in developing countries due to the growing livestock sector

The livestock sector within developing nations is ever-expanding and growing particularly fast in segments such as poultry, swine, and dairy, therefore increasing feed probiotics demand. Additionally, as animal farming is intensifying in countries such as China, India, and Vietnam, the emphasis on improving animal health, productivity, and sustainability-the major elements influencing probiotic adoption in feed formulations-is stronger than ever. Probiotics are essential for improving gut health, immunity, and nutrient absorption in animal production, which is significant in developing countries as they strive for food production on a large-scale basis while managing the reduction of antibiotic usage.

With a combined total of 230.58 million tonnes of milk produced in 2022-23, an increase of 3.83% from the previous year, India's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (2023-24) reports further growth in animal care by producing 8.90% more cow milk in 2020 and working towards even more significant production increases in future years. In 2023, the USDA reported China's beef production to grow by 2.7% in 2024 to reach 7.7 million tonnes, demonstrating a growing global understanding of the need for probiotics in livestock systems to support higher productivity and health outcomes.

By source, the bacterial source of probiotics holds a significant market share in the global probiotics in animal feed market.

Bacteria-based probiotics are dominating the animal feed market, primarily due to their extensive research history, proven effectiveness, and commercial availability. Bacterial strains such as Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Streptococcus, and Bifidobacterium are widely used because they offer superior benefits for animal gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune system support compared to other sources like yeast or fungi. Their better resistance to bile acids ensures they reach the intestine and colon, where they exert the most beneficial effects. Additionally, bacterial probiotics are generally more cost-effective and accessible, making them the preferred choice among producers. The favorable regulatory environment and ongoing advancements in bacterial probiotic formulations further reinforce their leading position in the animal feed industry.

By livestock, poultry constitutes a significant market share in the probiotics in animal feed market.

The poultry segment holds a major share in the probiotics in animal feed market, driven by the extensive use of probiotics to enhance growth rates, feed conversion efficiency, and overall flock health. Poultry producers are increasingly adopting probiotics as natural alternatives to antibiotics, responding to both regulatory restrictions and consumer demand for antibiotic-free, high-quality meat and eggs. The dominance of poultry is further supported by the rapid expansion of commercial poultry farming worldwide and the high demand for protein-rich diets, particularly in regions like the Asia Pacific, where poultry production is substantial. These factors collectively ensure that poultry remains the leading livestock segment in the adoption of probiotics for animal nutrition.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share in the probiotics in animal feed market.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market, driven by its vast livestock population, rapid industrialization of animal farming, and increasing awareness of animal health and productivity benefits associated with probiotics. Countries like China, India, and Japan are major contributors, with China leading due to its substantial feed production and large-scale poultry and swine industries. The region's strong market position is further supported by rising demand for meat and eggs, expanding commercial farming operations, and government initiatives to support the livestock sector. As a result, Asia Pacific continues to be the dominant force, with ongoing growth fueled by both economic development and evolving consumer preferences.

Leading Probiotics in Animal Feed Companies :

The report profiles key players such as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), ADM (US), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), Novonesis (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Alltech (US), Kemin (US), Land O'Lakes, Inc. (US), Orffa (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), Church & Dwight Co., Inc (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Sanzyme Biologics (India), and Virbac (France).

Recent Developments in the Probiotics in Animal Feed Industry :



In March 2025, IFF launched its Enviva PRO three-strain Bacillus probiotic for swine in order to better support piglet gut health at the critical point of weaning. The advent of the product, therefore, also dedicated an addition to IFF's animal nutrition portfolio. It gave the company the opportunity to tap into the increased demand for effective science-based products within livestock while allowing swine producers to increase animal welfare, productivity, and profitability. In March 2025, Orffa's partnership with Florates strengthened its foothold in the probiotics in animal feed market by adding rapid, non-intrusive gut health diagnostics, giving producers access to live microbiome data for fast interventions, feed plan redesign, and improved animal outcomes, elevating Orffa's part in delivering sustainable, data-based livestock management plans.

