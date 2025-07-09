Cybersecurity Market Recent Technological Developments, Growth Demand, Opportunities, Future Scope, Key Segments And Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"IBM (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point (Israel), Trellix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Rapid7 (US), Google (US), Cloudflare (US), Proofpoint (US), F5 (US), Gen Digital (US), CrowdStrike (US), CY4GATE (Italy), Broadcom (US), SentinelOne (US), OpenText (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), CyberArk (US), Zscaler (US), NETSCOUT (US), Dell Technologies (US), Netskope (US), Okta (US)."Cybersecurity Market by Solution Type (IAM, Firewall & VPN, Log Management & SIEM, Antivirus/Antimalware), Service (Professional (Risk & Threat Assessment, Training & Education), Managed), Security Type (Cloud, Application) - Global Forecast to 2030.

The size of the worldwide cybersecurity market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from USD 227.59 billion in 2025 to USD 351.92 billion by 2030. The increasing use of Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA), which permits a more adaptable and modular strategy to safeguarding increasingly dispersed IT environments, is propelling the cybersecurity market. By facilitating smooth integration across security tools and systems, CSMA improves identity management, threat detection, and response coordination. At the same time, companies are being forced to invest in cutting-edge security measures to protect their vital corporate assets due to the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks. Businesses are giving end-to-end protection plans top priority in order to guarantee resilience and continuity against changing threats as a result of the expansion of attack surfaces brought about by digital transformation.

Download PDF Brochure@

Based on solution type, the log management & SIEM segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The log management & SIEM segment is mainly fueled by the increasing complexity of the IT infrastructure and the explosive growth of security data generated by devices, applications, and clouds. Enterprises heavily invest in SIEM systems to normalize log accumulation, achieve regulatory conformity, and identify advanced threats using real-time correlation and analytics. With the machine learning integrated modern SIEM tools, security teams are automating the process of alerting and investigation, significantly decreasing dwell time. The growing ransomware attacks, malicious insiders, and advanced persistent threats (APTs) have only expedited the need for SIEM solutions with enhanced threat intelligence and behavioral analytics. More recent developments focus on bringing Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) capabilities to SIEM to support quicker remediation. Strict compliance requirements are especially making the segment popular among industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and government.

By security type, the network security segment accounts for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Network security is the largest segment of the cybersecurity market because enterprises are more interested in real-time protection of their distributed and hybrid infrastructures. Edge computing, remote work, and cloud-hosted applications have significantly increased the attack surface area, requiring a high-level network-based defense. Organizations are focusing more on the implementation of next-generation firewalls (NGFWs), intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), network access control (NAC), and secure web gateways to protect internal as well as external traffic. The current trends of adopting Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures signify a move toward more dynamic and identity-based controls over traffic. Telecommunication companies and other extensive IT corporations are improving their network security systems to protect themselves against increased DDoS attacks and supply chain risks. Moreover, the escalation of geopolitical tensions and the use of state resources to launch cyberattacks have made governments and the owners of critical infrastructure invest significant funds in improving their network security postures on-premises and in cloud environments.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The cybersecurity market in Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate, driven by the high rate of digital transformation, the sophistication of cyberattacks, and the escalating focus on national cybersecurity policies. India, China, Japan, and Australia are some countries that are extensively investing in cybersecurity systems to accommodate the growth of digital economies and the defense of critical infrastructures. Ransomware and phishing attacks are increasing drastically in the region, especially in the BFSI, health care, and manufacturing sectors. With the development of 5G deployment and innovative city projects, secure scale and effective security solutions are soaring. The regulatory trends, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in India and the stricter data localization regulations in China, force organizations to spend on data security, identity access management, and endpoint protection. Global vendors, such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, CrowdStrike, Trend Micro, and Check Point, are establishing their presence in the region by opening regional offices, partnering, and offering managed security services. Regulatory pressure drives investment in IAM, endpoint protection, and cloud security, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act in India and data security regulations in China. The increase in the establishment of cybersecurity centers and regional threat intelligence centers further enhances the cyber defense position in the region.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Cybersecurity Market

One of the most defining features of the cybersecurity market today is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies enhance threat detection by analyzing patterns in real-time, identifying anomalies, and predicting potential breaches before they occur. This proactive defense mechanism reduces response times and improves the accuracy of threat identification.

Zero Trust has become a cornerstone of modern cybersecurity. Unlike traditional models that assume trust within the network, Zero Trust mandates verification of every user and device trying to access resources, regardless of their location. This shift greatly minimizes the risk of insider threats and lateral movement within compromised systems.

As businesses migrate to the cloud, the cybersecurity market has evolved to offer cloud-native solutions. These are designed to secure multi-cloud and hybrid environments with tools like Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs), container security, and cloud workload protection platforms (CWPPs), ensuring scalable and agile defense systems.

XDR platforms are gaining traction as they unify multiple security products into a cohesive threat detection and incident response system. Unlike isolated tools, XDR offers end-to-end visibility across endpoints, networks, servers, and cloud workloads, streamlining investigation and remediation processes.

Major Highlights of the Cybersecurity Market

The cybersecurity market is experiencing unprecedented growth driven by the increasing volume and sophistication of cyber threats. From ransomware and phishing attacks to nation-state hacking and advanced persistent threats (APTs), organizations across all sectors are investing heavily in security infrastructure to protect their digital assets.

Traditional reactive security approaches are being replaced with proactive, predictive models. Organizations are now leveraging technologies such as threat intelligence, AI-driven analytics, and behavioral monitoring to anticipate and neutralize threats before they cause damage.

The widespread adoption of cloud computing and hybrid/remote work models has accelerated demand for cloud-centric security solutions. Businesses are investing in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and identity management tools to secure remote endpoints and cloud environments.

Increasing global regulatory scrutiny is prompting companies to prioritize cybersecurity compliance. Regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CCPA are pushing organizations to adopt stringent data protection policies and invest in compliance-oriented cybersecurity tools and audits.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Cybersecurity Market

The cybersecurity market is led by some of the globally established players, such as IBM (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Check Point (Israel), Trellix (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Rapid7 (US), Google (US), Cloudflare (US), Proofpoint (US), F5 (US), Gen Digital (US), CrowdStrike (US), CY4GATE (Italy), Broadcom (US), SentinelOne (US), OpenText (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), CyberArk (US), Zscaler (US), NETSCOUT (US), Dell Technologies (US), Netskope (US), and Okta (US). The market players have adopted various strategies, such as developing advanced products, partnerships, contracts, expansions, and acquisitions, to strengthen their position in the cybersecurity market. Organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced cybersecurity solutions.

Rapid7 is a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity analytics, vulnerability management, and threat detection solutions, supporting organizations across industries in safeguarding their digital environments. Through its integrated cloud-native platform and extensive threat intelligence, Rapid7 empowers security teams to identify, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities efficiently. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions covering threat exposure management, incident detection and response, cloud security, and automation. With cyber threats growing more complex and attack surfaces expanding, Rapid7's unified platform, featuring products such as InsightVM, InsightIDR, and InsightConnect, enables organizations to achieve real-time visibility and streamlined security operations. Its solutions help reduce risk exposure by correlating telemetry across endpoints, networks, and cloud workloads while minimizing false positives and enhancing team productivity. Rapid7 continues to drive innovation through automation, data-driven insights, and community collaboration, ensuring its platform evolves in alignment with zero-trust strategies, regulatory demands, and the rising sophistication of cyber adversaries.

SentinelOne is a leading provider of autonomous cybersecurity solutions, offering integrated endpoint, cloud, and identity protection powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company's Singularity platform enables real-time threat prevention, detection, response, and remediation across diverse digital environments, allowing organizations to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks. With a focus on automation and scalability, SentinelOne delivers behavior-based protection that eliminates the need for human-dependent detection, minimizing dwell time and enhancing response efficiency. Its AI-driven approach empowers security teams to proactively hunt threats, orchestrate incident response, and achieve operational resilience. The platform's seamless integration with third-party tools and native XDR capabilities ensures holistic visibility and control over endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity systems. As cyber threats continue to evolve, SentinelOne advances its technology through continuous innovation, research-led intelligence, and global threat telemetry, helping enterprises meet compliance mandates, adopt zero-trust models, and secure their digital transformation initiatives with confidence.

IBM (US) is a global leader in the cybersecurity market, offering a comprehensive range of solutions and services to protect organizations across industries from evolving cyber threats. Through its IBM Security division, the company provides advanced tools for threat intelligence, identity and access management, data protection, cloud security, and incident response. IBM's flagship offerings include QRadar for security information and event management (SIEM), Guardium for data security, and X-Force for threat intelligence and managed services. Leveraging AI, automation, and deep analytics, IBM helps enterprises enhance their cyber resilience and comply with complex regulatory requirements.

Cisco (US) is a major player in the cybersecurity market, delivering a wide array of integrated security solutions that protect networks, endpoints, cloud environments, and applications. Known for its strength in networking, Cisco leverages its infrastructure expertise to offer robust cybersecurity products such as Cisco Secure Firewall, Umbrella (cloud security), Duo (zero trust and multi-factor authentication), and SecureX (security operations platform). Cisco focuses on threat detection, secure access, and automation to provide end-to-end protection for enterprises of all sizes, helping organizations defend against advanced threats while maintaining visibility and control across their IT environments.

Microsoft (US) is a leading force in the cybersecurity market, offering a broad and deeply integrated suite of security solutions across cloud, endpoint, identity, and data. With its Microsoft Security portfolio, including Microsoft Defender, Sentinel (SIEM/SOAR), Entra (identity and access management), and Purview (data protection), the company delivers AI-powered threat detection, response, and compliance tools. Microsoft secures its vast ecosystem-from Windows and Azure to Microsoft 365-helping organizations of all sizes enhance their security posture. Its global threat intelligence, combined with strong investments in research and automation, positions Microsoft as a key partner in defending against sophisticated cyber threats.