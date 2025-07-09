Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Appears Robust With 15+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 15+ companies and 20+ pipeline drugs in Synovial Sarcoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Synovial Sarcoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Synovial Sarcoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In June 2025, Adaptimmune announced a study to investigate the safety and efficacy of afamitresgene autoleucel in HLA-A*02 eligible and MAGE-A4 positive subjects aged 2-17 years of age with advanced cancers.

In June 2025, Epizyme Inc . conducted a study will include participants with various types of cancer known as soft-tissue sarcomas. Tissues that can be affected by soft tissue sarcomas include fat, muscle, blood vessels, deep skin tissues, tendons and ligaments. Soft tissue cancers are rare and can occur almost anywhere in the body.

DelveInsight's Synovial Sarcoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 15+ active players working to develop 20+ pipeline therapies for Synovial Sarcoma treatment.

The leading Synovial Sarcoma Companies such as Advenchen Laboratories, Ipsen, OncoTherapy Science, C4 Therapeutics, Takara Bio, BioAtla, Inc., Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, Sapience Therapeutics, PharmaMar and others. Promising Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies such as TBI-1301, Cyclophosphamide, AL3818, Dacarbazine, Sorafenib and Dacarbazine, Soblidotin, Doxorubicin, APX005M, Pazopanib and others.

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories

Anlotinib (AL3818) is a novel oral receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 and 3, fibroblast growth factor 1–4, platelet-derived growth factor receptor α and β, c-Kit and Ret. Anlotinib exerts inhibitory effects on tumor growth and angiogenesis. Anlotinib has encouraging efficacy and a manageable and tolerable safety profile in a broad range of malignancies, including medullary thyroid cancer, renal cell cancer, gastric cancer and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Synovial sarcoma.

Tazemetostat: Ipsen

Tazemetostat is a first-in-class, oral small molecule inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme EZH2. It is one of the histone methyltransferases in the epigenetics-related protein group, and is thought to regulate the expression of cancer-related genes and suppress the growth of cancer cells by specifically targeting EZH2, which contributes to the cancer growth process. Eisai holds the rights for development and commercialization of tazemetostat in Japan, where it was approved for the indication of“relapsed or refractory EZH2 gene mutation-positive follicular lymphoma (only when standard treatment is not applicable)” in 2021, and manufactures and distributes the product. Currently, the drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of synovial sarcoma.

DS-2243a: Daiichi Sankyo

DS-2243a is an investigational bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) developed by Daiichi Sankyo, currently being studied for the treatment of advanced synovial sarcoma. This agent is designed to target tumors that express the HLA-A2 molecule and the cancer-testis antigen NY-ESO, both of which are commonly found in synovial sarcoma cells. By binding to both the tumor antigen and cytotoxic T lymphocytes, DS-2243a aims to direct the patient's immune system specifically against synovial sarcoma cells, potentially improving the body's ability to recognize and kill these cancerous cells. The ongoing Phase I clinical trial is focused on evaluating the safety, tolerability, and initial signs of efficacy of DS-2243a in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma who have limited treatment options.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Synovial Sarcoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Synovial Sarcoma Treatment.

Synovial Sarcoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Synovial Sarcoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Synovial Sarcoma market.

Synovial-Sarcoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Synovial Sarcoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



IntroductionExecutive SummarySynovial Sarcoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentSynovial Sarcoma– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)AL3818: Advenchen LaboratoriesDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Tazemetostat: IpsenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)DS-2243a: Daiichi SankyoDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsSynovial Sarcoma Key CompaniesSynovial Sarcoma Key ProductsSynovial Sarcoma- Unmet NeedsSynovial Sarcoma- Market Drivers and BarriersSynovial Sarcoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionSynovial Sarcoma Analyst ViewsSynovial Sarcoma Key CompaniesAppendix

