Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Appears Robust With 4+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Refractory Metastatic Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Genmab announced clinical trial is to learn about the effectiveness and safety of the bispecific antibody acasunlimab (also known as DuoBody®-PD-L1x4-1BB) when given either alone or together with the cancer drug pembrolizumab in participants with locally advanced or metastatic melanoma of the skin. All participants will receive active drugs; no one will be given a placebo.

DelveInsight's Refractory Metastatic Melanoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 4+ active players working to develop 4+ pipeline therapies for Refractory Metastatic Melanoma treatment.

The leading Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Companies such as BioNTech SE, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Seagen Inc . and others. Promising Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapies such as GIM-531, Acasunlimab, Pembrolizumab, GSK2118436, GSK1120212, BNT111, Cemiplimab, BA3071, Nivolumab and others.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Emerging Drugs Profile

BNT111: BioNTech SE

BNT111 is an mRNA cancer vaccine candidate encoding a fixed set of four melanoma-associated antigens aiming to trigger a strong and precise immune response in patients with anti-PD-(L) 1 refractory/relapsed, unresectable Stage III or IV melanoma. BNT111 is an mRNA-based off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate for intravenous administration encoding a fixed set of four non-mutated melanoma-associated antigens (NY-ESO-1, MAGE-A3, tyrosinase, and TPTE) delivered as uridine mRNA-lipoplex formulation. Over 90% of patients with cutaneous melanomas express at least one of these antigens. The BNT111 program has also received Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Refractory Metastatic Melanoma.

GD2-SADA: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

The GD2-SADA construct is created using SADA technology, that utilizes a pre-targeted payload delivery method where antibody constructs assemble in tetramers and bind to the tumor target. Unbound constructs predictably disassemble into smaller antibody fragments and are excreted through the kidneys within hours after administration. In a second infusion, a radioactive payload binds to the antibody constructs attached to the tumor target in order to radiate the tumor. This provides the possibility of targeting tumors with precision while minimizing radiation of normal tissues. The SADA technology platform can deliver a variety of payloads and could potentially be developed against multiple tumor targets, as well as for theragnostic purposes. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Refractory Metastatic Melanoma.

The Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Refractory Metastatic Melanoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Treatment.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Refractory Metastatic Melanoma market.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Companies

BioNTech SE, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Seagen Inc . and others.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Companies- BioNTech SE, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Seagen Inc . and others.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapies- GIM-531, Acasunlimab, Pembrolizumab, GSK2118436, GSK1120212, BNT111, Cemiplimab, BA3071, Nivolumab and others.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRefractory Metastatic Melanoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentRefractory Metastatic Melanoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveIn-depth Commercial AssessmentRefractory Metastatic Melanoma Collaboration DealsLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BNT111: BioNTech SEDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)GD2-SADA: Y-mAbs TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report...Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRefractory Metastatic Melanoma Key CompaniesRefractory Metastatic Melanoma Key ProductsRefractory Metastatic Melanoma- Unmet NeedsRefractory Metastatic Melanoma- Market Drivers and BarriersRefractory Metastatic Melanoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionRefractory Metastatic Melanoma Analyst ViewsRefractory Metastatic Melanoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

