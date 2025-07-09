ICRC Reports Rafah Field Hospital Faces Surge In Injuries

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced that its field hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza is experiencing an "unprecedented" surge in injuries, most of which are caused by gunfire.This comes amid a devastated health system and deteriorating medical capabilities resulting from ongoing violence, according to an ICRC statement issued Wednesday.The ICRC explained that the 60-bed hospital, the last fully operational medical facility in the area, is operating beyond its maximum capacity. Medical teams continue to work tirelessly around the clock to treat a continuous influx of wounded people.Since the launch of new aid distribution sites on May 27, the hospital has received more than 2,200 weapons-related casualties, many resulting from over 21 mass incidents.Medical staff have recorded more than 200 deaths during this period. The committee highlighted that the scale and frequency of injuries have surpassed those seen during similar mass incidents over the past year.The daily number of cases requiring surgical intervention has increased from an average of 8-10 to between 30 and 40.Haitham Hassan, a nurse in the operating room, was quoted as saying: "We have people screaming and rushing into the hospital. Everyone wants to be treated first. The injuries are varied and complex, most notably from bullets and explosions."He added that among the injured are children, teenagers, the elderly and mothers, but the majority are young men and boys who were simply trying to access food or aid for their families.The ICRC noted that the intense pressure has compelled medical staff to take on expanded roles. Physiotherapists are now assisting with dressing wounds and monitoring vital signs, cleaners are helping transport injured patients and midwives are providing pain relief and comfort to the injured in their final moments.Since its opening, the field hospital has conducted over 100,000 medical consultations and performed 4,600 surgical procedures, according to the ICRC.