Explosions Reported In Zaporizhzhia
Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, warned of the threat posed by strike drones targeting the region.
In addition, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern and southeastern directions.
“There is a threat of the use of aerial weapons against frontline regions!” the military cautioned.Read also: Russian drone attack hits Sumy 's power grid – widespread outages reported
Earlier, air raid alerts had been declared in multiple regions of Ukraine due to the threat posed by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.
