Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Explosions Reported In Zaporizhzhia

Explosions Reported In Zaporizhzhia


2025-07-09 07:06:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrinform correspondent reported this.

Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, warned of the threat posed by strike drones targeting the region.

In addition, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern and southeastern directions.

“There is a threat of the use of aerial weapons against frontline regions!” the military cautioned.

Read also: Russian drone attack hits Sumy 's power grid – widespread outages reported

Earlier, air raid alerts had been declared in multiple regions of Ukraine due to the threat posed by enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

MENAFN09072025000193011044ID1109781645

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search