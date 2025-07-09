New Vehiclesizes Offers Car Dimensions, Specs, And Images For 10,000+ Models Across 100 Years

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kirchheimbolanden, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - VehicleSizes , a new online platform dedicated to car dimensions and size comparisons, is now live. Designed for car buyers, city planners, everyday drivers, and automotive enthusiasts, the site offers one of the most comprehensive databases of vehicle size specifications available online.

With detailed car dimensions -including length, width, height, and wheelbase -for over 10,000 vehicle models across 349 global car brands , VehicleSizes helps users answer critical questions like:



Will this car fit in my garage or parking space?

Is this vehicle larger or smaller than my current model? How have car sizes changed over time?

In addition to the extensive specs, the platform features over 130,000 curated car images , making it one of the most visual and data-rich car dimension websites available. The image collection primarily focuses on modern vehicles, while the database includes detailed specs dating back to 1928 , offering nearly a century of vehicle data .

Whether you're comparing SUV dimensions, checking if a compact car fits your parking spot, or researching historical trends in vehicle size, VehicleSizes delivers fast, easy-to-use tools to support smarter decision-making in today's space-conscious world.

