BMO GAM Closes The Market

The ETFs seek to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S. energy sector and the U.S. materials sector. Generally, the ETFs will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the relevant Select Sector SPDR Fund.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds was one of the first ETF issuers in Canada in 2009 and it has since become one of the country's largest ETF providers in Canada with over $128.5 Billion in Assets Under Management (Source: National Bank Report, May 30, 2025). Investors continue to choose BMO's ETFs thanks to an unwavering commitment to innovation and investor education - helping Canadians build stronger, more resilient portfolios. With over 15 years of ETF experience and more than 130 strategies, BMO understands how ETFs can complement and enhance portfolio construction. Proudly Canadian, BMO is deeply rooted in the financial goals of Canadians and committed to delivering solutions that reflect their needs.

