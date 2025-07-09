BMO GAM Closes The Market
Cannot view this video? Visit:
The ETFs seek to replicate, to the extent possible before fees and expenses, the performance of an index that provides exposure to equity securities of large-capitalization issuers in the U.S. energy sector and the U.S. materials sector. Generally, the ETFs will invest substantially all of its assets, directly or indirectly, in the relevant Select Sector SPDR Fund.
BMO Exchange Traded Funds was one of the first ETF issuers in Canada in 2009 and it has since become one of the country's largest ETF providers in Canada with over $128.5 Billion in Assets Under Management (Source: National Bank Report, May 30, 2025). Investors continue to choose BMO's ETFs thanks to an unwavering commitment to innovation and investor education - helping Canadians build stronger, more resilient portfolios. With over 15 years of ETF experience and more than 130 strategies, BMO understands how ETFs can complement and enhance portfolio construction. Proudly Canadian, BMO is deeply rooted in the financial goals of Canadians and committed to delivering solutions that reflect their needs.
To learn more, visit: Find an ETF | BMO Global Asset Management
MEDIA CONTACT:
Aaron Sobeski
Media Relations Manager
...
437-238-6950
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment