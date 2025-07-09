Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auric Minerals Corp. Announces Option Grants


2025-07-09 07:05:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - Auric Minerals Corp. (CSE: AUMC) (" Auric " or the " Company "), a critical minerals exploration company based in Oakville, Ontario, announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 2,175,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.345 per common share for a period of two years to certain officers, directors and consultants in accordance with the provisions of its 10% rolling stock option plan.

About the Company

Auric is a mineral exploration company based in Ontario and holds options over the Route 500, Bub and Portage uranium properties in Labrador, the Caboose, Manic, Kawip uranium properties in Quebec, and the Goodeye property in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information:

Chris Huggins, CEO & Director
Auric Minerals Corp.

(604) 968-4844
...tal

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Auric Minerals Corp.

