Trump Imposes Tariffs On Six More Countries


2025-07-09 07:04:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 9 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said Wednesday he imposed a new round of tariffs to six countries, including Algeria, Libya and Iraq, effective as of August.
In a chain of letters he has sent to those countries since Monday, he decided that tariffs ranging between 20 and 30 percent will apply on Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Moldova, and the Philippines.
Tariffs on imports from Algeria, Libya and Iraq are set at 30 percent, and on Brunei, Moldova and the Philippines at 52 percent.
President Trump attributed the measures to what he called a big trade deficit with those countries. (end)
