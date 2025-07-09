403
Saudi, Hungarian Defense Ministers Discuss Regional Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, July 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Hungarian counterpart Krzysztof Bobrowinski to discuss the latest regional and international developments, as well as the efforts to address them.
The meeting took place at Prince Khalid's office in Jeddah on Wednesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The discussions focused ways to enhance the bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in the defense sector. (end)
