Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwaiti, Egyptian Fms Discuss Regional Developments

2025-07-09 07:04:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday received a call from his Egyptian counterpart Bader Abdelatty.
During the conversation, they discussed the bilateral relations and ways of strengthening cooperation in a number of fields, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The discussions also covered the latest developments in the Middle East region and the rest of the world. (end)
