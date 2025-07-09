403
Kuwaiti, Egyptian Fms Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya on Wednesday received a call from his Egyptian counterpart Bader Abdelatty.
During the conversation, they discussed the bilateral relations and ways of strengthening cooperation in a number of fields, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The discussions also covered the latest developments in the Middle East region and the rest of the world. (end)
