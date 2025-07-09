403
Trump: US Aid To Africa Shifts To Trade
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 9 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump told leaders of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania and Senegal that his administration decided to shift from AID to trade as a means of strengthening peace across Africa.
"Most people thought it couldn't be done. But there's still much more to be done and we're going to be facilitating peace also in places like Sudan, where they have a lot of problems," he said during a multilateral lunch with the five African leaders at the White House on Wednesday.
"Libya and others, there's a lot of anger on your continent and we've been able to solve a lot of it.
"My administration is committed to strengthening our friendships in Africa through economic development efforts that benefit both the United States and our partners, and we're shifting from AID to trade," President Trump noted.
"We had AID, or aid as we sometimes call it, right to trade and trade seems to be a foundation that I've been able to settle a lot of these disputes, like, as an example, India and Pakistan, Kosovo, Serbia.
"I said, you guys going to fight, we're not going to trade, and we seem to be quite successful in doing that.
"To that end, we have closed the USAID group to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse, which was tremendous waste, fraud and abuse.
"And we're working tirelessly to forge new economic opportunities involving both the United States and many African nations," he explained.
"There's great economic potential in Africa, like few other places in many ways. In the long run, this will be far more effective and sustainable and beneficial than anything else that we could be doing together.
"I'm eager to work with each of you on your vital issues. And also to discuss security, we've encouraged our staff at the white House to work along with these nations as such tremendous wealth there and potential there.
"We encourage the countries here today to make greater investments in defense, hopefully, of course buying our equipment, because we do make the best defense equipment.
"I guess we proved that about two weeks ago in Iran, but we make the best equipment, best military equipment anywhere in the world by far.
"There's nobody close. And keep pursuing the fight against terrorism, which is a big problem in Africa.
"Immigration will also be on the agenda and I hope we can bring down the high rates of people overstaying visas and also make progress on the safe third country agreements. And once again, I want to thank you all for being here.
"And it's an honor for me. Some of you, I've met and some of you, I just got to meet. And I think it would be nice if you said a few words to the press, which is right back here.
"Do we have a camera over here? It'd be nice if you could -- oh, there, it is. You could speak to the -- you don't want to turn your head so much.
"I do it a lot. It's not pleasant. But perhaps we could start with you, please. Thank you very much. Great gentlemen, by the way.
On his approach to tariffs on the continent, President Trump said, "We treat Africa great in many different ways, including with tariffs, but parts of Africa charge us tremendous tariffs, as you know, and they're going to be dropping those tariffs."
"They've already informed me they're going to be dropping those tariffs, but we treat Africa far better than China or anybody else, any place else," he added. (end)
