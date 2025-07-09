403
Trump Imposed 50 Pct Tariff On Brazil
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 9 (KUNA) -- President Donald J. Trump said in a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday, that his administration will be charging Brazil a tariff of 50 percent as from August 1.
He started the letter with a sharp criticism of the trial of former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, saying, "the way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace."
"This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" Trump stressed.
"Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to US Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50 percent on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs.
"Goods transshipped to evade this 50 percent Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," he made clear.
"In addition, we have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Brazil, and have concluded that we must move away from the longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship engendered by Brazil's Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers.
"Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal.
"Please understand that the 50 percent number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country.
"And it is necessary to have this to rectify the grave injustices of the current regime. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Brazil, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely - in other words, in a matter of weeks," Trump added. (end)
