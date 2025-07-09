Haiti Welcomes CARICOM's Focus On Addressing Country's Security Crisis

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Okoye Henry

JAMAICA / HAITI – Member of Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council, Laurent Saint-Cyr, has commended the region's leaders for prioritising the country's security crisis during the 49th meeting of the conference of heads of government of CARICOM.

Addressing Tuesday's closing press conference of the three-day summit held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, Saint-Cyr noted the unified stance in support of Haiti under the leadership of CARICOM chairman, prime minister, Andrew Holness.

“Haiti, today, needs the region to speak with one voice in defence of security, peace and sustainable development,” he said.“So, I welcome the discussions and the shared consensus that Haiti's security also depends on investments, including foreign direct investments, to address the structural causes of insecurity.”

“I thank the countries that have already contributed personally to the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti and those offering training in support of our national security force,” he added.

Jamaica had sent a contingent of security personnel to Haiti as part of a United Nations (UN)-backed mission to address the ongoing crisis.

This deployment followed discussions within CARICOM and with international partners.

Saint-Cyr called on each sister nation to continue to contribute to the restoration of peace and security through various means to include training, logistical support, financial assistance, and technical support. He pressed for stronger regional assistance to curb the illicit arms trade and drug trafficking, which play a part in fueling Haiti's crisis.

“We are also counting on you to intensify advocacy with other regional and global partners for increased support towards more rigorous regional cooperation,” Saint-Cyr said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to steering Haiti through its transitional period. He noted that the country is ready to fully assume its responsibilities but cannot succeed in isolation.

The conference of heads of government, held from July 6 to 8, was attended by delegations from 48 countries.

It discussed pressing regional issues, including food and nutrition security, climate change, the crisis in Haiti, and regional security.

Additional priorities such as digital resilience, telecommunications, transport, industrial growth, and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) were also addressed.

