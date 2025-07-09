US Lawmakers Raises Concerns To Google About CCP-Linked Scams Draining Billions From Americans
The lawmakers' letter emphasizes that“Google plays a critical role in defending users against these harmful digital activities, many of which are actively orchestrated or deliberately enabled by entities, including criminal enterprises, with concerning ties to the CCP.”
The letter highlights that these scams, including “pig butchering” -where fraudsters build trust with victims, often romantically, then trick them into investing in fake cryptocurrency-and tech support scams,“can devastate the financial well-being and emotional health of vulnerable Americans.”
Lawmakers noted their particular concern about scams“that originate through malicious ads or deceptive pop-ups within web browsers,” which can trick individuals, especially seniors, into granting remote access to their computers or paying for unnecessary software.
The letter also underscores that“transnational criminal organizations are perpetrating a massive fraud on the American people, causing billions in losses annually,” with pig butchering scams alone contributing significantly to the estimated $10 billion in crypto fraud in 2024.
The letter requests information from Google on topics including:
-
Updates on technologies Google is deploying to block malicious ads and browser-based tech support scams, particularly those linked to CCP-linked criminal enterprises;
Development of AI-driven filtering and scam-detection capabilities within Google Chrome;
Steps taken to reduce the prevalence of malicious advertisements on Google's platforms; and
Google's engagement with federal law enforcement to protect Americans from CCP-linked scams.
The lawmakers conclude their letter by writing:“Congress must and will continue to stand up for older Americans and others who are victimized by these CCP-linked scammers. And we appreciate Google's continued partnership and leadership with respect to these efforts.”
-
Read the full letter here.
The post US lawmakers raises concerns to Google about CCP-linked scams draining billions from Americans appeared first on Caribbean News Global .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment