Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Drivesavers Offers $1 Million In Free Data Recovery For Texas Flood Victims


2025-07-09 07:01:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "When disasters like this strike, your data is more than files - it's your life, your memories, your work. Texans should not lose that too," said Scott Moyer, President of DriveSavers Data Recovery.

"Data is more than files - it's your life, your memories, your work. Texans should not lose that too."

Post thi

DriveSavers has also opened a new San Antonio office to better serve the region.

"This is more than just a business expansion - it's a commitment to the people of Texas," said Alex Hagan, CEO of DriveSavers. "We're proud to be here, doing what we can to help this community recover."

Eligible Devices

  • Flood-damaged hard drives, SSDs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops
  • Limit one device per household
  • Devices must be postmarked by August 15, 2025

Not Eligible Device

  • RAID systems and other multi-drive devices (Please call for discounted pricing)

How to Get Help

  • Call 1 (800) 440-1904, available 24/7
  • Mention the Texas Flood Recovery program

About DriveSavers Data Recovery
 Since 1985, DriveSavers has helped more than 200,000 customers recover lost data safely and securely. As a trusted global leader, DriveSavers meets strict industry and government standards, including SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance. Satisfied clients include Bank of America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the U.S. Army, and Sandia National Laboratories.

Media Contact
 Michelle West, Public Relations Manager
#contact

SOURCE DriveSavers Data Recovery

MENAFN09072025003732001241ID1109781542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search