Drivesavers Offers $1 Million In Free Data Recovery For Texas Flood Victims

"When disasters like this strike, your data is more than files - it's your life, your memories, your work. Texans should not lose that too," said Scott Moyer, President of DriveSavers Data Recovery.

DriveSavers has also opened a new San Antonio office to better serve the region.

"This is more than just a business expansion - it's a commitment to the people of Texas," said Alex Hagan, CEO of DriveSavers. "We're proud to be here, doing what we can to help this community recover."

Eligible Devices



Flood-damaged hard drives, SSDs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops

Limit one device per household Devices must be postmarked by August 15, 2025

Not Eligible Device

RAID systems and other multi-drive devices (Please call for discounted pricing)

How to Get Help



Call 1 (800) 440-1904, available 24/7 Mention the Texas Flood Recovery program

About DriveSavers Data Recovery

Since 1985, DriveSavers has helped more than 200,000 customers recover lost data safely and securely. As a trusted global leader, DriveSavers meets strict industry and government standards, including SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance. Satisfied clients include Bank of America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the U.S. Army, and Sandia National Laboratories.

Media Contact

Michelle West, Public Relations Manager

