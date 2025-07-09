Drivesavers Offers $1 Million In Free Data Recovery For Texas Flood Victims
DriveSavers has also opened a new San Antonio office to better serve the region.
"This is more than just a business expansion - it's a commitment to the people of Texas," said Alex Hagan, CEO of DriveSavers. "We're proud to be here, doing what we can to help this community recover."
Eligible Devices
-
Flood-damaged hard drives, SSDs, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops
Limit one device per household
Devices must be postmarked by August 15, 2025
Not Eligible Device
-
RAID systems and other multi-drive devices (Please call for discounted pricing)
How to Get Help
-
Call 1 (800) 440-1904, available 24/7
Mention the Texas Flood Recovery program
About DriveSavers Data Recovery
Since 1985, DriveSavers has helped more than 200,000 customers recover lost data safely and securely. As a trusted global leader, DriveSavers meets strict industry and government standards, including SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance. Satisfied clients include Bank of America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the U.S. Army, and Sandia National Laboratories.
Media Contact
Michelle West, Public Relations Manager
#contact
