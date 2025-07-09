Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. July 14, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Iovance investors have until July 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) newly authorized treatment centers (“ATCs”) faced delays in initiating patient treatments with Amtagvi; (2) Iovance's sales team and ATCs struggled with effective patient identification and selection, resulting in higher patient drop-off rates; (3) these issues led to increased costs and reduced revenue, as ATCs could not match the pace of product manufacturing; and (4) consequently, Defendants' positive statements regarding Iovance's business, operations, and outlook were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis. The lawsuit alleges that investors suffered losses when the truth was revealed to the market.

