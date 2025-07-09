Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. July 14, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion
LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Iovance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IOVA) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 9, 2024 and May 8, 2025 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Iovance investors have until July 14, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) newly authorized treatment centers (“ATCs”) faced delays in initiating patient treatments with Amtagvi; (2) Iovance's sales team and ATCs struggled with effective patient identification and selection, resulting in higher patient drop-off rates; (3) these issues led to increased costs and reduced revenue, as ATCs could not match the pace of product manufacturing; and (4) consequently, Defendants' positive statements regarding Iovance's business, operations, and outlook were materially misleading or lacked a reasonable basis. The lawsuit alleges that investors suffered losses when the truth was revealed to the market.
Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
...
310-692-8883
Attorney Advertising
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Primexbt Launches MT5 PRO Account With Superior Conditions For High-Volume Traders
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment