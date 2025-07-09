Universal Joint Celebrates 25 Years Of Drinking Well With Others

Marc Brennan, co-founder of Universal Joint, standing inside the original Decatur gas station in 2000. Before the walls were patched, the beer was cold, and the stories began.

- Gordon RickerDECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Twenty-five years ago, Universal Joint opened its doors in a converted gas station in Decatur, Georgia. The idea was simple: create a place where neighbors could gather over burgers and beers, and feel like they belonged. No gimmicks. No pretense. Just cold drinks, good food, and better company.That first location launched on July 17, 2000, and became the blueprint for what Universal Joint would grow into: a beloved neighborhood hangout rooted in community, hospitality, and a come-as-you-are spirit. Today, six Universal Joint locations across the Southeast continue to carry the torch, each with its own local flair, but all with that same unmistakable UJ vibe.“Opening in Decatur back in 2000, we didn't know exactly what Universal Joint would become but we knew we wanted to build a place where people felt comfortable, welcomed, and connected,” said co-founder Gordon Ricker.“That first location really set the tone: good food, cold beer, and a sense of community that grew from the people who walked through the doors.”“Our guests made UJ what it is but just as importantly, our staff gave it its soul,” added co-founder Marc Brennan.“They're the ones who bring the hospitality, the laughs, and the heart. After 25 years, that same spirit is alive and well at every one of our six locations.”To mark the milestone, Universal Joint is rolling out a full week of gratitude and giveaways with its UJ Rewards Member Appreciation Week, happening July 11–17 at all locations, along with an all-day champagne toast on July 17 open to every guest, not just Rewards members.UJ REWARDS MEMBER APPRECIATION WEEK: JULY 11–17, 2025FRIDAY, JULY 11 – $2.50 Universal Fries for Rewards MembersTo kick off the celebration, we're throwing it back to one of our original menu staples: the iconic Universal Fries. Only now, they're coming in hot with a 2025 glow-up: crispy fries topped with melty queso. UJ Rewards Members get them for just $2.50, one day only, dine-in only.SATURDAY, JULY 12 – $25 Gift Card GiveawayWe're giving away a $25 UJ gift card to one lucky Rewards Member at every UJ location. All you have to do is dine with us on Saturday and check in with your loyalty account. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted.SUNDAY, JULY 13 – 25 Points for 25 Years25 bonus points will be automatically added to every UJ Rewards account, no purchase necessary. It's just our way of saying thanks for 25 years. Every 100 points = $10 reward. You're already on your way.MONDAY, JULY 14 – Double Points DayBurgers? Yep. Beer? You bet. If it's on your check, it's earning double. Because if there's one thing better than Joint Points, it's more Joint Points.TUESDAY, JULY 15 – First Round's On UsBecause Drinks Well With Others isn't just our tagline, it's a way of life. Every UJ Rewards Member gets one free drink on us: draft beer, well cocktail, wine, or seltzer. Let's raise a glass to 25 years of shared drinks and good times.WEDNESDAY, JULY 16 – Drink Well DaySpend $25 or more (pre-tax), and we'll send you home with a free, limited-edition UJ item. Come for the food, leave with the goods. Swag is first-come, while supplies last.THURSDAY, JULY 17 – 25% Off All FoodEVERY GUEST, loyalty member or not, gets 25% off all food all day long. No gimmicks, no catch. It's our biggest thank-you yet for 25 incredible years of burgers, beers, and better company.Also on July 17, every guest 21+ will be offered a complimentary champagne toast at all UJ locations. This is more than a celebration, it's a thank-you. For being here. For sticking with us. For making UJ what it is.How to Join UJ Rewards: Not yet a UJ Rewards Member? Signing up is free, easy, and instantly rewarding. Members earn points on every purchase, receive exclusive perks like free appetizers and birthday gifts, and get early access to special events and promotions, like our 25th Anniversary Appreciation Week. You can sign-up here.

