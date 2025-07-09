Trump Appears Clueless Over Who Froze Ukraine Weapons Aid: 'I'll Be The First To Know'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump admitted on Wednesday (July 9) that he remains unsure who ordered the temporary halt of weapons shipments to Ukraine, even after reversing the decision and approving more aid.

"Yesterday, you said that you were not sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine . Have you since been able to figure that out?" a reporter asked Trump .

"Well, I haven't thought about it because we're looking at Ukraine right now and munitions. But I have -- no, I have not gotten into it," Trump responded.

When pressed further about how such a significant decision could occur without his knowledge, Trump added: "I would know if a decision was made. I will know. I'll be the first to know. In fact, most likely I'd give the order, but I haven't done that yet."

Reversal after frustration with Pentagon

On Monday (July 8), Trump said he had approved new defensive weapons for Ukraine amid mounting Russian attacks, contradicting Pentagon's reportedly earlier move to pause some key shipments .

“We wanted to put defensive weapons because Putin is not -- he's not treating human beings right. He's killing too many people,” Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting.“So we're sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine and I have approved that.”

When asked who ordered last week's freeze, Trump deflected: "I don't know. Why don't you tell me?"

According to sources cited by the Associated Press, Trump was privately frustrated with the Pentagon for announcing the pause without proper coordination with the White House. The freeze reportedly covered air defense missiles, precision-guided artillery, and other systems, citing US stockpile concerns .

| Trump privately claimed he threatened to 'bomb the sh** out of Moscow': Tapes Ukraine facing escalated attacks

The delay came at a critical time for Ukraine , which is facing intensified aerial assaults by Russian forces. Trump acknowledged the urgency of the situation on Monday night:“They have to be able to defend themselves. They're getting hit very hard now.”

Trump slams Putin

Trump's tone toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted sharply in recent days. After a phone call between the two leaders last week, Trump expressed frustration with what he views as empty promises from Moscow.

“We get a lot of bull---- thrown at us by Putin, if you want to know the truth,” Trump said during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.“He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless,” stopping short of imposing new sanctions.

| Trump signals near breakthrough in Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks: 'Very close...'