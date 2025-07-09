403
U.S. Mortgage Rates Stay High As Businesses And Oil Markets Signal Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from July 9, 2025, shows Americans and businesses facing higher costs and more uncertainty. The average 30-year mortgage rate is 6.77 percent, much higher than in recent years.
Even so, mortgage applications jumped 9.4 percent last week, as buyers and homeowners try to lock in rates before possible changes from the Federal Reserve.
Wholesale inventories and sales both dropped by 0.3 percent in May. This suggests businesses expect weaker demand and are reducing stock.
When companies cut both inventories and sales, it often means they are bracing for slower times ahead.
Crude oil inventories rose sharply by 7.07 million barrels, the biggest weekly increase since January. Gasoline inventories, however, fell by 2.658 million barrels. Refineries operated at 94.7 percent capacity, but crude imports dropped.
These numbers point to a mixed energy picture-more oil in storage could mean lower demand, but less gasoline in stock hints at higher usage or tighter supply.
The Federal Reserv remains divided on interest rates. Some officials want to keep rates steady, while others may support cuts if the economy weakens.
U.S. Mortgage Rates Stay High as Businesses and Oil Markets Signal Caution
The main rate stays at 4.25 to 4.5 percent. Uncertainty about tariffs and trade policies adds to the cautious outlook.
After strong growth in 2024, the U.S. economy slowed in early 2025. The first quarter saw a slight contraction, but a rebound is expected in the second quarter.
Annual growth is forecast at 1.7 percent. Inflation eased to 2.7 percent at the end of 2024, but new policies could push prices up again.
The latest 10-year Treasury yield is 4.362 percent, a sign that investors remain careful.
Severe floods in Texas and New Mexico have caused major damage and left many missing. These disasters disrupt local economies and show how quickly conditions can change.
These facts matter because they shape the cost of homes, fuel, and credit. Businesses and families must watch these numbers to plan ahead.
The Federal Reserve's decisions, energy trends, and weather events all play a role in daily life and the broader economy.
Staying alert to these signals helps everyone make better choices in uncertain times.
