Bitcoin Surges To New Highs As Market Momentum Builds
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin reached a historic milestone on July 9, 2025, as official market data confirmed a new all-time high. The price briefly surged to $112,077 before settling back to $111,350.
This milestone comes amid a surge in institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs reporting robust net inflows and the total net asset value climbing above $136 billion.
Trading volumes remained elevated, reflecting strong investor participation and heightened confidence in digital assets.
The four-hour and daily technical charts both confirm the breakout. On the four-hour chart, Bitcoin decisively surpassed $110,000 resistance, with the price accelerating to new highs.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumped above 70, signaling overbought conditions and strong bullish momentum.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator turned positive, and the MACD line crossed above the signal line, reinforcing the upward trend.
Bollinger Bands expanded, indicating increased volatility and sustained buying pressure.
On the daily chart, Bitcoin maintained its position above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, both of which are trending upward.
The price touched the upper Bollinger Band, while the MACD histogram remained positive, confirming the bullish outlook.
Support levels at $108,734 and $106,618 held firm during minor pullbacks, and the $111,500 resistance was decisively broken by the session's close.
The broader market followed Bitcoin's lead. Ethereum rose 3% to trade around $2,600, consolidating above key support and approaching a potential breakout zone.
XRP climbed to $2.31, testing the upper boundary of a year-long triangle pattern.
Solana advanced to $151.83, gaining 2% over the previous day. Litecoin traded at $85.80, showing moderate gains but lagging behind the larger-cap tokens.
Altcoin performance remained mixed. While most top-100 coins appreciated, the total crypto market cap fell 2.4% to $3.44 trillion, and total trading volume dropped to $82.5 billion, one of the lowest levels in recent days.
Select smaller tokens posted extraordinary gains, but others, like GMX, saw notable declines, highlighting selective momentum within the sector.
Macroeconomic conditions provided a supportive backdrop. No major central bank actions or policy surprises emerged, and risk assets held steady.
Institutional ETF inflows and the absence of negative headlines allowed crypto markets to focus on internal drivers, including technical breakouts and supply dynamics.
BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trus surpassed 700,000 BTC in holdings, reflecting the scale of institutional accumulation.
The technical setup remains bullish, but overbought signals on the RSI and proximity to upper Bollinger Bands suggest traders should watch for short-term consolidation.
The market's direction now hinges on whether Bitcoin can sustain its momentum above $111,500 or if profit-taking will prompt a pause.
For now, institutional flows and technical strength continue to drive the sector, with Bitcoin setting the pace for the broader crypto market.
Bitcoin Surges to New Highs as Market Momentum Builds
