Granite State Gaming & Hospitality Partners With Gaming Analytics To Power Data-Driven Guest Experiences Across Lilac Club Casino And Beach Club Casino

ROCHESTER, N.H., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite State Gaming & Hospitality is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Gaming Analytics , a leading provider of AI-powered analytics for the gaming and hospitality industry. This collaboration will bring cutting-edge data technology to both of Granite State's premier properties-Lilac Club Casino in Rochester and Beach Club Casino in Hampton Beach-enhancing guest experiences and optimizing operational efficiency across the board.

This move represents a significant step in Granite State Gaming & Hospitality's mission to blend traditional casino excitement with next-generation innovation. By implementing Gaming Analytics' advanced platform, both casinos will gain real-time insights into player behavior, allowing for personalized guest engagement, smarter promotional targeting, and streamlined staffing and floor operations.

"Our guests deserve the best experience possible-from the moment they walk in to their final hand of the night," said Eric Barbaro, COO of Granite State Gaming & Hospitality. "By partnering with Gaming Analytics, we're equipping our teams at both Lilac Club and Beach Club with tools to truly understand and anticipate player preferences. This is about delivering smarter service, more engaging rewards, and creating entertainment destinations that feel personalized and unforgettable."

Lilac Club Casino, which opened in March 2025, offers more than 200 gaming machines, 12 poker tables, and an array of live table games including blackjack, roulette, and craps, all within a 32,000-square-foot space. The property also features the Lucky Oak Bar + Grill, operated by The Briar Group, a Boston-based hospitality leader with over 25 years of culinary excellence.

Meanwhile, Beach Club Casino, located in the heart of Hampton Beach, combines thrilling games with coastal charm and is a summertime staple for locals and tourists alike. The upcoming integration of Gaming Analytics' tools will ensure Beach Club Casino guests benefit from the same high level of personalization and innovation being rolled out at Lilac Club Casino.

"The Gaming Analytics team is proud to support Lilac and Beach Club Casinos as A.I. partner in leading gaming's transformation," said Kiran Brahmandam, founder and CEO of Gaming Analytics. "By empowering teams with real-time insights, Granite State Gaming & Hospitality is committing to faster - and better-informed decisions - across marketing, player development, and operations."

The platform will enable both properties to:



Deliver real-time, personalized offers

Improve loyalty program performance

Optimize floor operations and staffing Support responsible gaming initiatives

Implementation is set to begin this summer, with enhancements coming soon to both casinos' loyalty programs, promotional campaigns, and mobile experiences. These upgrades are designed to deepen guest engagement, elevate player satisfaction, and drive sustainable growth for Granite State Gaming & Hospitality.

About Granite State Gaming & Hospitality:

Granite State Gaming & Hospitality (GSGH), a New Hampshire-based affiliate of G2 Gaming, currently operates Beach Club Casino in Hampton and is developing Lilac Club Casino in Rochester, scheduled to open in early 2025. Founded in 2022 by industry veteran Greg Carlin, GSGH is creating relaxed, upscale, local gaming destinations where guests can be entertained and support local nonprofits. GSGH anticipates their Hampton and Rochester casinos will contribute $4.0 million annually in tax and charitable contributions, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to the local community while bringing people together through gaming, dining, and entertainment.

Press Contact:

Tiffany Ramsey

Phone: 702-460-1300

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Granite State Gaming & Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED