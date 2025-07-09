TEAMSTERS LOCAL 25: REPUBLIC SERVICES REFUSES TO NEGOTIATE WITH STRIKING WORKERS

Teamsters Extend Picket Lines to Major West Coast Cities, Fight for Fair Contracts

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the eight days since 450 Republic Services workers represented by Teamsters Local 25 were forced to strike, the company has refused to resume negotiations. This has forced Teamsters to extend picket lines to Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. Local 25 could extend picket lines to additional major cities if the company continues its refusal to bargain.

"Republic Services was told on Thursday, July 3, if they did not begin negotiations by Monday, July 7, we were prepared to extend picket lines across the country. Local 25 has not been contacted by Republic since then," Mari said. "If you're concerned with your trash piling up, tell Republic Services to come back to the table and make a deal that supports their employees."

The ongoing strike was caused by Republic's refusal to provide the same wages and health and welfare benefits that its major competitors in Eastern Massachusetts provide to members of Local 25.

"Our members are not asking for one penny more than what other union waste companies in Boston provide," Mari said. "This strike is all about fairness, equity, and maintaining the area standard."

Republic is the second-largest sanitation company in North America, raking in $16 billion in 2024, in addition to returning $1.18 billion to shareholders and shelling out nearly $13 million to its CEO.

"Our members want to get back to serving their communities," Mari said. "That will happen when Republic comes to its senses and agrees to give the industry standard. We know they can afford it."

Republic is causing similar disputes nationwide, with Teamsters also being forced to strike in Illinois, California, and Georgia. Extended picket lines could result in a work stoppage for up to 3,500 Teamsters.

Teamsters Local 25 represents more than 13,000 members and their families in greater Boston and southern New England. For more information, visit teamsterslocal25 .

