Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation On Behalf Of Dexcom, Inc. Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into the board members and executive officers of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating? Between April 28, 2023 and June 5, 2024, certain DexCom insiders caused the company to issue false and misleading public statements regarding its expansion strategy and purported market share. However, beginning on April 25, 2024, DexCom made its first in a series of public corrective disclosures announcing that the company's growth and business prospects were far lower than it had previously claimed. By the time the company made its final corrective disclosure on July 25, 2024, the price of DexCom's shares had plummeted by over 40.6%.

Current stockholders who held their DexCom stock before April 28, 2023, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation:

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

... or ...