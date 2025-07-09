Indiana Governor And Fort Wayne Mayor Officially Proclaim Powers Hamburgers 'Slider Capital Of The World'

The Slider Capital of the World Powers Hamburgers

Powers Hamburgers Aims for World Record to Thank Fort Wayne for 85 Years of Support

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Powers Hamburgers, a Fort Wayne institution for 85 years, has received official recognition as the“Slider Capital of the World.” The designation was formalized in a proclamation issued by Governor Mike Braun, bearing Indiana's golden seal and recognizing Powers Hamburgers for its“longstanding contributions to Indiana's heritage” and awarding the“distinguished title of 'Slider Capital of the World.'”

At the local level, Mayor Sharon L. Tucker has proclaimed Wednesday, July 16, 2025, as“Powers Hamburgers Slider Capital of the World Day” in Fort Wayne, encouraging residents to celebrate the historic diner that has served generations.

For decades, Powers Hamburgers has been more than just a place to eat on South Harrison Street. It is considered a landmark of memories for the community-a place where multiple generations have shared classic sliders, chili, and conversations after football games, building a tradition woven into the fabric of Fort Wayne.

This official recognition comes at a pivotal time for the diner. After facing a year that threatened its very existence, Powers Hamburgers is planning a week-long celebration, Powers Fest, from July 10–16, 2025, to thank the community for its enduring support. The event is set to culminate with an ambitious attempt to break a world record for the most sliders sold in 24 hours on the officially proclaimed Slider Capital of the World Day .

A Comeback Story for the Ages

The celebration also marks a significant recovery for the historic diner. In 2024, the Salvatori's Restaurant Group acquired Powers Hamburgers with a commitment to preserving its legacy. However, a kitchen fire soon forced the restaurant to close temporarily, leaving many residents worried about its future.

“The community's reaction was unforgettable,” said co-owner Panos Bourounis.“The stories, the offers of help, the constant question of 'When are you coming back?'-it showed that this is a legacy belonging to everyone.”

According to the new owners, the mission was clear: preserve everything that makes Powers special, including its secret recipes, local beef from Didier Meats, and fresh buns from Aunt Millie's, while finding a way to show appreciation for the support that helped save it.

A Festival Worthy of the Title

To celebrate the official proclamations and thank the community, Powers Hamburgers will host Powers Fest, a week-long series of events designed to highlight its history, food, and local connections.

Co-owner Stephanie Bourounis explained,“We want this week to feel like Powers-fun, a little nostalgic, and all about community.”

The Powers Fest schedule includes:

Thursday, July 10: Late-night hours until midnight

Saturday, July 12: Family Day with face painting and balloon animals

Monday, July 14: Classic Car Show in the parking lot

Tuesday, July 15: The legendary Slider-Eating Contest returns

Making History on“Slider Capital of the World Day”

The celebration will culminate on Wednesday, July 16, with an attempt to set a new world record for the most sliders sold in 24 hours. This effort aligns with the Mayor's proclamation of“Slider Capital of the World Day” and aims to underscore the diner's cultural significance in Fort Wayne.

“This is our moment,” said Panos Bourounis.“With the Governor and Mayor making it official, this isn't just a diner trying to set a record. This is the Slider Capital of the World defending its title.”

ABOUT POWERS HAMBURGERS

Founded in 1940, Powers Hamburgers has been a fixture of downtown Fort Wayne for 85 years, known for its classic sliders, simple menu, and commitment to local ingredients. It remains a landmark of the city's culinary history and community spirit.

Christopher Billups

Brand Dominators

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.