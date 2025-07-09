Audiio Hires CD Baby Sync Industry Veteran Brett Byrd To Lead TV/Film

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiio, a leading music licensing platform powering millions of creative projects worldwide, today announced the hiring of Brett Byrd as Director of Creative Licensing. A seasoned veteran of the sync licensing industry, Byrd brings over 10 years of experience securing high-profile placements for music in film, television, advertising, and branded content.

Byrd joins Audiio from CD Baby, where he led creative sync placements for clients such as Netflix, Apple, Nike, and Amazon Studios. Known for his deep industry relationships, creative instinct, and track record of championing artists, Byrd will help scale Audiio's growing presence in the film/TV sync and brand licensing space.

"Brett's creative leadership and expertise in sync make him the perfect fit for this next chapter at Audiio," said Josh Read, CEO of Audiio. "As we expand our catalog, brand partnerships, and artist-first approach to licensing, Brett will play a pivotal role in shaping our creative strategy and driving meaningful opportunities for the artists and composers we represent."

In his new role, Byrd will oversee all creative pitching across major sync verticals, manage relationships with music supervisors, and help lead Audiio's expansion into premium, high-touch sync opportunities for global brands and studios.

"I'm thrilled to join the Audiio team and be part of such an innovative platform at the intersection of music and technology," said Byrd. "Audiio is building something incredibly special for creators, and I look forward to helping artists connect with iconic stories, campaigns, and content around the world."

Byrd's hiring comes as Audiio continues to scale rapidly, with music now featured in over 3 million creative projects across 150+ countries, and recent product innovations like Hans AI and LinkMatchTM transforming how creators discover and license music.

For more information, visit . For media inquiries contact Tommy Swanson at [email protected] .

SOURCE Audiio

