NR7 Miner Debuts Zero-Carbon Staking: AI-Powered Rewards, Instant Liquidity & Institutional Security
LONDON, UK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today launched its next-generation staking service. Combining 100% renewable energy validation with real-time AI optimization, the platform enables investors to earn compounding rewards on leading Proof-of-Stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies (ETH, SOL, ADA) without technical expertise or lock-up periods.
The Staking Advantage: Sustainable Wealth Growth
As Bitcoin mining faces regulatory scrutiny globally, PoS emerges as the eco-friendly alternative. NR7 Miner 's validators operate exclusively on solar and wind-powered nodes in Scandinavia, with third-party audited data confirming a 92% reduction in carbon emissions versus traditional mining.
Core Innovations Driving Value:
AI-Optimized Rewards
Proprietary algorithms dynamically allocate stakes across high-growth PoS chains (e.g., Ethereum, Solana), consistently outperforming conventional staking services.
Daily Withdrawals, Zero Lock-Up
Skip rigid lock-up periods. Start earning rewards within 24 hours with a minimum $100 stake.
Institution-Grade Protection
SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure
$250 million Lloyd's insurance against breaches
Climate-Positive Validation
"Every staked dollar drives measurable environmental impact," states Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Roy. "$1,000 staked annually offsets 2.5 tons of CO2."
Why U.S. Investors Shift to Staking
With Ethereum ETFs live on the NYSE and Solana's institutional adoption rising, NR7 Miner's mobile app enables one-click staking and offers a $12 sign-up bonus in platform credits.
"Staking eliminates hardware complexity and energy concerns – it's passive income reimagined," said CEO Alexandra Vance.
Join 9.5 Million Users in Sustainable Finance
Institutional staking volume surged 300% year-over-year (CoinShares 2025), positioning NR7 Miner at the nexus of profitability and planetary responsibility.
Begin Your Staking Journey:
Claim a $12 bonus at .
About NR7 Miner
Founded in 2020, NR7 Miner operates Europe's largest renewable-powered staking network, serving over 9.5 million users globally. The platform supports 10+ PoS assets with institutional-grade security protocols.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
