ITSC Group Attends CACCCHE Summer Conference To Advance Language Equity In Higher Education

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ITSC joined CACCCHE's 2025 conference to support language equity and expand G-TELP access for underrepresented and international students- ITSC conference attendeeRIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Testing Services Center (ITSC) Group participated in the 2025 CACCCHE Summer Conference hosted by the California Council of Cultural Centers in Higher Education, joining educators and equity leaders across California in discussions centered on inclusion, identity, and justice within higher education. This year's theme was“Radical Imagination,” shining light on establishing community in this time of higher education student affairs.For ITSC, the experience reinforced the essential role cultural centers play in supporting underrepresented students-especially those navigating higher education as international students. There are multiple moving parts of a college environment that contribute to making an inclusive environment for students; ITSC is committed to working with such entities to ensure equal access opportunities to English language proficiency.Through attending keynote panels and breakout sessions, ITSC gained deeper insight into how English proficiency testing intersects with broader equity efforts on campus. Many presenters shared how the work starts within the college campus centers. ITSC's G-TELP exam offers a responsive proficiency exam that accurately measures a test-taker's English ability.As part of its ongoing commitment to educational equity, ITSC is expanding access to the G-TELP English proficiency exam through flexible and affordable testing options-including remote testing formats like G-TELP at Home . The exam's multi-level structure allows students of diverse English backgrounds to demonstrate their skills without requiring expensive prep courses, making it especially beneficial for underrepresented and international student populations.“Through my time attending SumCon, I interacted with college stakeholders. All were committed to the same goal: radicalizing imagination to help students from all walks of life achieve their dreams,” said an ITSC conference attendee.ITSC looks forward to continued engagement with CACCCHE members and campus cultural leaders, by ensuring that its testing tools contribute to accessibility-driven goals in higher education.About ITSCInternational Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the official provider of G-TELP, a globally recognized English proficiency test designed for real-world use. With over 40 years of expertise and a presence in countries across the globe, ITSC partners with institutions worldwide to advance English education and global talent development.

