Intermap Announces Jack Hild Retires As Director

Intermap Technologies Corporation (TSX: IMP; OTCQB: ITMSF) today announced that John (Jack) Hild has retired as an independent member of the Company's Board of Directors and Director of Intermap Federal Services Inc. (IFSI). Since joining Intermap's board, Jack has been an important contributor to the Company's growth by supporting the strategic planning, recruiting and training in advanced defense analysis for the execution team in our federal services segment.

“We are profoundly grateful to Jack for his leadership, vision and unwavering commitment to Intermap's mission,” said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO.“His unparalleled insight into the defense and intelligence community has strengthened our strategic direction and deepened our engagement with key government partners. On a more personal level, I have benefitted greatly from Jack's wonderful support, judgement, and friendship.”

Mr. Hild dedicated three decades to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), serving over ten years in senior executive roles. After his distinguished career at the NGA, he became CIO and Vice President of Defense and Intelligence Strategy at DigitalGlobe before establishing his consulting practice. His significant contributions to the geospatial field are widely recognized. In 2020, Mr. Hild was inducted into the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's Geospatial Intelligence Hall of Fame, one of the industry's highest honors. He also received the NGA Distinguished Civilian Award and the Norwegian Defense Medal.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve on Intermap's Board and support the Company's work in delivering mission-critical solutions to the U.S. and Allied civil, defense and intelligence communities,” said Mr. Hild.“I'm proud of what we've accomplished together. Intermap's sensors are unrivaled in the cloud belt, and its commercial flood mapping product is one of the most innovative elevation data and data management services I've seen. Intermap's role with Low Latency Foundation Data has also addressed my decades-old quest to focus attention on foundational geospatial data maintenance processes across the user communities. My expectation is that Intermap will continue to grow with innovative customers and partners that leverage its talented and dedicated team on an increasingly broader range of advanced geospatial intelligence activities.”

The Board of Directors and management team extend their gratitude to Mr. Hild for his extraordinary service and enduring legacy. His leadership and integrity have left an indelible mark on the Company.

