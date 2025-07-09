Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Celestica Q2 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call Tuesday, July 29, 2025


2025-07-09 06:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc.'s (TSX and NYSE: CLS) second quarter 2025 financial results conference call will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The conference call start time is at 8:00am ET. Celestica's second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link .

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit .

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
...


MENAFN09072025004107003653ID1109781492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search