Celestica Q2 2025 Financial Results And Conference Call Tuesday, July 29, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc.'s (TSX and NYSE: CLS) second quarter 2025 financial results conference call will take place on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The conference call start time is at 8:00am ET. Celestica's second quarter 2025 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link .

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit .

