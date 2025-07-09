Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Ada County Community

2025-07-09 05:45:59
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Sellwood on Saturday, July 12, from 12 to 3 p.m. In addition to learning about this exciting new community, attendees can enjoy complimentary frozen treats and enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

More about Sellwood:

  • New ranch & two-story homes from the mid $500s
  • Four inspired floor plans with open layouts
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 1,880 to 3,010 sq. ft.
  • Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
  • Deluxe primary bathrooms, gourmet kitchens, covered patios & 3-car garages available
  • Community pickleball court, trails, dog park & picnic area
  • Close proximity to employment hubs, shopping, dining & notable schools
  • Yorktown model open for tours

Sellwood is located at 10712 W. Tinder Street in Star. For more information, call 208.391.4406 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

