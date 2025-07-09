Healthcare Boss Academy Founder Jason Duprat Seeks FANA Board Of Directors Position To Advance Florida CRNA Interests

Jason Duprat, CRNA, entrepreneur, and Navy veteran, runs for FANA Board to empower Florida CRNAs with bold leadership and proven results.

Accomplished Healthcare Entrepreneur and Former Navy Officer Brings Proven Leadership Experience to Strengthen Professional Advocacy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Boss Academy announced its strong support for founder Jason Duprat, MBA, MSA, APRN, CRNA, and doctoral candidate, in his candidacy for the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthetists (FANA) Board of Directors. Duprat brings a unique combination of clinical expertise, business acumen, and proven leadership to advance the interests of Florida's Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists."Jason embodies the entrepreneurial spirit and clinical excellence that our profession needs in leadership," said a Healthcare Boss Academy spokesperson. "His track record of building successful healthcare businesses while maintaining clinical practice demonstrates exactly the kind of strategic thinking FANA requires."Proven Results in Healthcare LeadershipDuprat's accomplishments extend far beyond traditional clinical practice. As founder of Healthcare Boss Academy, Ketamine Academy , and IV Therapy Academy , he has directly impacted the careers of thousands of healthcare professionals nationwide. Under his leadership, Healthcare Boss Academy has guided more than 300 CRNAs across the country in achieving their dreams of clinic ownership. At the same time, his educational platforms have trained over 5,000 healthcare professionals in advanced clinical and business skills."Jason doesn't just talk about empowering healthcare professionals, he delivers measurable results," the spokesperson continued. "When he commits to supporting CRNAs, you can count on concrete outcomes, not empty promises."Military Leadership Meets Healthcare InnovationDuprat's service as a CRNA and Lieutenant Commander in the Navy Reserve instilled the leadership principles that drive his success in healthcare entrepreneurship. His military background, combined with advanced business education and ongoing doctoral studies, positions him uniquely to navigate the complex challenges facing modern nurse anesthesia practice.His previous service on the New Mexico Association of Nurse Anesthetists Board of Directors (2016-2018) demonstrates his commitment to professional advocacy and his understanding of organizational governance at the state level.Supporting FANA's MissionDuprat wants to focus on strengthening FANA's member benefits, expanding educational and mentorship opportunities, removing barriers to independent practice, and fighting provider discrimination. His business expertise and proven ability to scale educational programs align perfectly with FANA's goals."Having built multiple successful academies (IV Therapy Academy and Ketamine Academy) from the ground up, Jason understands how to create systems that actually serve their members," noted the spokesperson. "He brings the operational excellence and strategic vision that FANA needs to better serve Florida CRNAs."About Healthcare Boss AcademyHealthcare Boss Academy empowers healthcare professionals to achieve practice ownership and business success through comprehensive education, mentorship, and strategic guidance. The academy has supported hundreds of practitioners in building sustainable, profitable healthcare ventures while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.Voting Information: FANA members can cast their ballots through July 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Voting links are available through official FANA communications.

