Ronald Goldman's The Empathy Evolution Explores The Origins Of Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, & Mental Illness
By Uncovering the Roots of Personal and Social Problems, Dr. Goldman's Bestseller Provides a Path Toward a More Compassionate SocietyThis is a powerful, enlightening, thoroughly researched book that explains how we can prevent widespread problems. Recognizing the sources of our problems clearly shows how to prevent them.” - Robert S. van Howe, MD, MS, MPH, former Professor and Chief of Pediatrics
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States is plagued with serious and deep-seated societal issues, and ranks behind over 20 other nations in happiness and quality of life. In The Empathy Evolution, Dr. Ronald Goldman delivers a profound and timely exploration of our ongoing struggles with violence, racism, political corruption, and mental illness. Filled with insightful analysis, practical solutions, and a call for societal transformation, the book has recently become a #1 Amazon Bestseller.
Based on compelling evidence from the human development sciences, The Empathy Evolution delves into the actual origins of these problems. Their roots lie with commonly repeated, yet overlooked, early life experiences. Improving these early childhood experiences is the key to improving both personal and societal welfare and quality of life.
Dr. Goldman's book challenges readers to rethink cultural assumptions and take action to create a more compassionate and unified nation. By embracing the concepts of empathy, readers are empowered to improve the quality of their own lives while contributing to a larger societal transformation.
The Empathy Evolution has received praise from readers and reviewers alike for its timely and thought-provoking approach to America's most pressing issues.
“This book by Dr. Ronald Goldman is a tour de force that explains why we have such serious problems. Read it and find out how you can help prevent our problems and make Americans happier.”
--George C. Denniston, MD, MPH
For more information on Dr. Ronald Goldman and The Empathy Evolution, visit
About the Author
Ronald Goldman, PhD, is an award-winning psychologist, researcher, speaker, consultant, and the author of the #1 Amazon bestselling book, The Empathy Evolution: Preventing Violence, Racism, Political Corruption, and Mental Illness by Creating More Caring People. Specializing in developmental and applied psychology, he educates the public and professionals about generally unrecognized origins and prevention of social and behavioral problems.
As a highly sought-after expert, Dr. Goldman has been featured in national media including TIME, Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post. His enlightening programs have been presented to universities, conferences, organizations, government groups, parents, and others.
Ronald Goldman
Early Trauma Prevention Center
+1 617-524-5199
...
