Oysterlink Finds Salary Talks Hold Back Hospitality Job Seekers

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OysterLink, the hospitality job platform built for the frontlines, has released new data revealing that salary negotiation is the top area where hospitality professionals seek career advice .

In a poll conducted by OysterLink, participants were asked: "What kind of career advice would help you most right now?" The responses were telling:



Salary negotiation – 41%

Career growth strategies – 29%

Resume tips – 18% Interview preparation – 12%

These results reflect a growing desire among hospitality workers to take more control over their financial future and advancement opportunities . In an industry known for high turnover and wage stagnation, the emphasis on negotiation underscores a shift toward self-advocacy and long-term career planning.

"We're seeing more professionals in hospitality realizing their worth and actively seeking tools to navigate pay conversations," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "This marks a cultural change - from just getting the job to making sure it works for you in the long run."

The poll is part of OysterLink's broader effort to understand the evolving needs of hospitality talent - from kitchen staff and servers to hotel managers and bartenders - and provide resources that reflect real challenges and ambitions.

In recent months, OysterLink has also polled its growing online community (now over 27,000 LinkedIn followers) on topics like job-hunting frustrations and the most overlooked skills in the industry. Each data point informs content and tools tailored to help candidates succeed - and help employers better understand what today's workforce actually values.

OysterLink is launching new guides, employer tips, and frontline-focused tools later this year - including insights around negotiating wages, evaluating job offers, and mapping out a long-term career in hospitality.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings like barista in San Francisco or pastry chef jobs in Los Angeles , industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in the hospitality industry.

Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily. For more information, visit oysterlink or contact PR Rep Ana at [email protected] .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink

