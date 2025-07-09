JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS And CIL Release Comprehensive Technology Consulting & Services Report

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS and CIL have conducted a comprehensive survey of leading technology consulting and services firms across the US to gain insights into their outlook and the opportunities they see for the industry. The survey focuses on market conditions, value creation opportunities, and M&A outlook.

The survey found that although early uncertainty lingered in H1 2025, the market outlook remains optimistic. After a quieter M&A period through 2023 and 2024, inorganic growth is firmly back on the agenda. Market participants are capitalizing on more realistic valuation expectations, with a strong focus on additive acquisitions. Firms continue to invest in growth and are poised to seize opportunities as conditions stabilize in this fast-evolving market. While the broader political and macro environment still pose some ambiguity, the tone across the market can best be described as "cautiously optimistic."

The full report dives deeper into these findings and others. To access the report, visit .

About JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS

JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global technology, software, media, and business services industries. With over 35 years and more than 900 transactions completed, we advise founders, investors and global corporations on a range of transactions, including buyside and sellside M&A, recapitalizations, divestitures and debt advisory solutions. For more information, visit .

About CIL

CIL provides strategy consulting, value creation, and due diligence support to management teams and investors. As a dedicated growth strategy firm, CIL is big enough to display extensive knowledge in a range of niche sectors, and small enough to know that strong client relationships generate deeper insights. CIL has extensive experience supporting businesses to identify and prioritize growth opportunities. For more information, visit .

Contact: Kelsey Haar, Chief Marketing Officer, JEGI CLARITY + LEONIS

+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected] |

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

