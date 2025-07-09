Imperial Reports Mount Polley Production Update For 2025 Second Quarter

Mount Polley Mine - Production

Mount Polley metal production for the second quarter of 2025 was 9.496 million pounds copper and 11,061 ounces gold, compared to 9.281 million pounds copper and 10,009 ounces gold produced during the comparative quarter of 2024.

Mill throughput in the second quarter 2025 was up 2.6%, with 1.759 million tonnes being treated compared with 1.714 million tonnes treated in the second quarter of 2024. Copper production and gold production in the second quarter of 2025 were up versus the second quarter of 2024 on similar grades and recovery, reflecting the increase in throughput.

For the first six months of 2025, an increase in throughput, copper and gold grades and copper and gold recoveries resulted in copper production being up 10.6% and gold production up 8.3% compared to the same period last year.