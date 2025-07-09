Imperial Reports Mount Polley Production Update For 2025 Second Quarter
|Mount Polley mine production
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Ore milled - tonnes
|1,759,093
|1,714,330
|3,480,862
|3,385,835
|Ore milled per calendar day - tonnes
|19,331
|18,839
|19,231
|18,603
|Grade % - copper
|0.295
|0.294
|0.288
|0.273
|Grade g/t - gold
|0.286
|0.263
|0.280
|0.272
|Recovery % - copper
|83.0
|83.4
|83.2
|81.6
|Recovery % - gold
|68.4
|69.2
|69.1
|67.6
|Copper - 000's pounds
|9,496
|9,281
|18,400
|16,637
|Gold - ounces
|11,061
|10,009
|21,682
|20,018
Mining continued in the lower Springer Pit in Phase 4, while stripping for Phase 5 pushback on the east wall of the pit continued in the quarter.
Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., Imperial's President has reviewed the disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).
About Imperial
Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 exploration properties in British Columbia.
Company Contacts
Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959
Darb S. Dhillon | Chief Financial Officer | 604.669.8959
