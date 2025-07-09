Korean Cultural Center New York Presents K-Culture Festa In New York

K-Music Night (August 6, Lincoln Center's Damrosch Park)

Headlining the festival is K-Music Night , a special outdoor concert presented in collaboration with Lincoln Center. This commemorative performance features Korea's legendary rock icon Kim Changwan Band , rising K-rock stars TOUCHED , and indie-pop favorites Monday Feeling . The cross-generational lineup promises an electrifying celebration of Korean music, uniting classic and contemporary sounds in a free, first-come, first-served event.

Eun-Me Ahn's Dragons at Jacob's Pillow (July 30 – August 3, Doris Duke Theatre)

Choreographer Eun -Me Ahn , a pioneering figure in Korean contemporary dance, returns to Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival for the first time in 25 years with her latest work, Dragons. Featuring a cast of Asian dancers born in the year of the dragon (2000), the piece explores themes of identity and mythology through cutting-edge visuals, holograms, and multimedia. The performances take place at the newly reopened Doris Duke Theatre, where Dragons has been commissioned as an official reopening work.

K-Beauty Pop-Up: It's Time for K-Culture 2025 (August 21 – 27, KCCNY)

Bringing the unique vibe of Seoul's Seongsu-dong to midtown Manhattan, the K-Beauty Pop-Up at KCCNY offers a curated sensory experience for Gen Z. Highlights include immersive installations, live makeup shows with top influencers, and B2B networking sessions. With the theme of "Sustainable K-Beauty," the program showcases the creativity and cultural depth of Seoul's beauty scene and positions Korean content as a compelling model for urban cultural diplomacy.

New York Asian F ilm Festival: Korean Horizons (July 11 – 27, KCCNY /Film at Lincoln Center/SVA Theatre/LOOK Cinemas W57)

KCCNY and New York Asian Film Foundation co-present the 24th New York Asian Film Festival: Korean Horizons , showcasing a total of 24 films, including the world premiere of the opening film The Informant. The program highlights both contemporary and classic Korean cinema and features special appearances by acclaimed actors Heo Sung-tae(Squid Game), Lee Dong-hwi(The Roundup: Punishment, Broker), and more.

K-Film Festival: Beyond Liberation (August 15 – 29, KCCNY)

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of Korea's Liberation Day, K-Film Festival: Beyond Liberation explores Korean cinema from its golden era to today's global breakthroughs. This series presents restored classics and acclaimed modern films, including Korean titles featured in the list of the "100 Best Movies of the 21st Century." by The New York Times.

K-Swing Story (July 13 , KCCNY)

For one special afternoon, the birthplace of swing meets the heartbeat of Korean dance. K-Swing Story introduces eight top dancers from Korea's largest swing community through a dynamic performance combining Lindy Hop, mambo, hip-hop, and audience engagement. This vibrant cultural exchange event is presented at KCCNY and promises an unforgettable fusion of rhythm, movement, and international collaboration.

Korean Storytime (July 16 & August 13, KCCNY)

Korean Storytime invites families with young children (ages 4–6) to discover Korean language and culture through award-winning picture books and hands-on activities. On July 16, children will explore Tiger Rice Cake Shop by Seo Hyun with a Korean snack-making activity. On August 13, If You Want to Eat a Red Apple by Jin Joo will be paired with a visual art workshop that brings the story's themes to life.

Through these engaging programs, K-Culture Festa in New York highlights the artistic excellence and diversity of Korean content while offering fresh, trend-forward cultural experiences. It serves as a key platform for cultural diplomacy and artistic exchange between Korea and the United States.

For full details and updates, visit and follow us on Instagram at @kccny .