Summit Midstream Corporation Announces 2024 K-3 Tax Form Availability

HOUSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE: SMC ) ("Summit", "SMC" or the "Corporation") announced today that its 2024 Schedule K-3 packages for Summit Midstream Partners, LP are now available online. Common unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at . Preferred unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at Preferred . SMC will also mail a 2024 Schedule K-3 to any unitholder making a request for a physical copy of the Schedule K-3. For additional information or assistance, common unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at [email protected] or via phone at (855) 375-4158 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST or visit SMC's website at under "Investors >> Tax Information." Preferred unitholders may contact Partner DataLink via email at [email protected] or via phone at (833) 265-8683 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, we encourage you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

About Summit Midstream Corporation

SMC is a value-driven corporation focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMC provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins: (i) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (ii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iii) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; (iv) the Arkoma Basin, which includes the Woodford and Caney shale formations in Oklahoma; and (v) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMC has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMC is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SOURCE Summit Midstream Corporation

