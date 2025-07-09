Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Albuquerque

The Augusta is one of four inspired Richmond American floor plans available at Mesa Del Sol in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Mesa Del Sol will offer beautiful new homes with open layouts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Mesa Del Sol (RichmondAmerican/MesaDelSol ) in Albuquerque. This master-planned neighborhood offers an impressive array of ranch and two-story homes boasting professionally curated fixtures and finishes (RichmondAmerican/Curated ).

Grand Opening Event ( RichmondAmerican/MesaDelSolGO )

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Mesa Del Sol between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 12, for complimentary refreshments, family-friendly activities, entertainment and community tours. Attendees will also have an opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

More about Mesa Del Sol :



Exceptional new homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

Up to 5 beds & approx. 3,110 sq. ft.

Courtyards, morning rooms, covered patios & 3-car garages available

Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, highways & essential services Community center, pool, gym, parks, onsite elementary school & more

Mesa Del Sol is located at 1943 Houser Avenue SE in Albuquerque. Call 505.800.7742 or visit RichmondAmerican for more information or to RSVP for the community's Grand Opening event.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

