Richmond American Announces Home Tours & Pool Grand Opening In Menifee

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Riverwalk Village at Town Center on Saturday, July 12, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for community and model home tours. Complimentary hot dogs and ice pops will be provided, and attendees will have an opportunity to enter a prize drawing.

More about this gated neighborhood :



New two-story homes with open layouts

Four thoughtfully designed floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

Low-maintenance homesites

3 to 4 bed & approx. 1,390 to 1,790 sq. ft.

Convenient access to I-15 & I-215

Near shopping, dining & recreation

Community pool & clubhouse in gated community Three beautiful models open for tours

Riverwalk Village at Town Center is located at 29577 Monarch Road in Menifee. For more information, call 909.789.0467 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

